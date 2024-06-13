Lewistown man sentenced to 102 months for enticing minor, related charges

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Lewistown man is behind bars after being charged with attempting to entice a minor into sexual activity.

In a release sent out on Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced 51-year-old Gregory A. Wilson from Lewistown was sentenced to 102 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release by Chief District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann on the charge of attempted enticement of a minor.

Wilson was also ordered to pay a $500 fire and a special assessment of $5,100, the release explained.

On November 8, 2023, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Wilson knowingly tried to persuade, induce, and entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and prostitution.

The release goes on to say the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police, investigated the case and the Centre County District Attorney’s Office Assistant US Attorney Alisan V. Martin prosecuted the case.

