Lewiston police arrest boy, 14, following gunfire on Pierce Street

Mar. 10—LEWISTON — Police arrested a juvenile Saturday evening after responding to reports of numerous gunshots on Pierce Street in Lewiston, according to officials.

Lt. Derrick St. Laurent of the Lewiston Police Department said Sunday that officers responded at about 4:40 p.m. and were met by numerous witnesses near 101 Pierce St. Several shell casings were found at the scene.

After reviewing surveillance video, police identified a 14-year-old male suspect and made an arrest shortly afterward.

The juvenile was charged with aggravated reckless conduct and taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

St. Laurent said no injuries were reported.

The incident was a targeted shooting between two juveniles who know each other, St. Laurent said.

The incident remained under investigation Sunday.

