Lewiston Planning Board approves massive Continental Mill redevelopment

Jun. 11—LEWISTON — The city's largest mixed-use development in recent history was approved by the Planning Board on Monday, clearing the way for the redevelopment of the massive Continental Mill complex.

The roughly $80 million project will consist of 377 market-rate apartments and a total of 45,000 square feet of commercial, light industrial and restaurant space in the historic mill. The housing will add to the 72 mixed-income units already under construction in the center of the complex.

The New Hampshire-based Chinburg Properties, known for other historic mill redevelopments, purchased the 480,000-square-foot property five years ago, raising optimism at City Hall that yet another aging mill could be repurposed. The property along Cedar Street also abuts the Androscoggin River, and is a major piece of the city's Riverfront Island Master Plan.

As construction begins, the city plans Riverwalk improvements and a viewing platform for the river. The developer plans to install sidewalks around the campus, creating a walking loop.

The board voted 5-0 Monday to approve the site plan application, with some conditions, including that the project receive approval from the Maine Department of Transportation and conduct the necessary traffic mitigation prior to issuance of building permit.

According to Craig Thibeault, a city planner, the development is expected to produce 230 morning peak-hour trips, and 254 afternoon peak-hour trips. Since the project is expected to impact traffic in Lewiston and Auburn, given its proximity, traffic movement permit approval must be granted by the state.

The proposal states that the development will include 287 on-site parking spaces, with an additional 280 to be contracted through the nearby Chestnut Street parking garage.

During the board's discussion Monday, city staff said there have been discussions between the city and Chinburg regarding a Tax Increment Financing district for the property, which would be used to fund further site improvements. However, those details have not yet been finalized or presented to the City Council.

On Tuesday, Lincoln Jeffers, director of economic and community development, said "negotiations are nearing completion" on the nature of the public-private partnership between Chinburg and the city.

"I expect the council to be taking action on the TIF district and development program before August," he said.

There was some discussion between members Monday regarding the plans for the entrance to the property and pedestrian-friendly elements. Member Shanna Cox said the city should pursue the "longer lasting, smart investment" ahead of the massive project due to its significance to the entire riverfront redevelopment.

According to Matt Assia, director of asset management for Chinburg, it will be the company's 18th major project. He said many of the historic features of the building will make for unique living spaces.

"We're proud to have this project as our next opportunity," he said.

Following the vote, Planning Board Chairperson Lucy Bisson said, "We're looking forward to seeing the project proceed."

Paul Goodwin, senior development and project manager for Chinburg, told the Sun Journal in April that groundbreaking is planned by year's end, and that barring construction or permitting delays, the first apartments and all the commercial space could be ready by early 2027.

Other amenities planned include a private courtyard for residents in the center of the mill complex, a rooftop deck, a club room and lounge, a gym, dog walk and a dog wash, bike room, laundry facilities, with additional washer-dryer hookups in the apartments as another option.

The Szanton Co. is separately developing the Picker House Lofts, 72 apartments consisting of 46 workforce and 26 market-rate units with one, two or three bedrooms. Work on the building got underway last June.

