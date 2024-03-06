Lewiston man charged in December stabbing

Mar. 6—AUBURN — A Lewiston man was charged Tuesday in connection with a December stabbing at a Cumberland Farms store in Lewiston.

Emerico Palacio, 45, was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury on a charge of aggravated assault, a felony that's punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

Police responded on Dec. 16, 2023 to a dispatched call from a Cumberland Farms store on Sabattus Street in Lewiston where more than a dozen people had phoned 911 at about 8:30 p.m. to report two men fighting in the parking lot, police said.

Some of the witnesses reported that one of the men, 39-year-old Todd Lyons, had been stabbed, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, they cordoned off the area while other officers searched for the suspect, who was said to have fled in a vehicle with several other people, according to police.

Officers later spotted that vehicle a short distance from the store and made a traffic stop.

Palacio was arrested and taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

He later posted $2,560 cash bail and was freed.

Lyons was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he was treated for wounds described as serious, but not life-threatening.

