Lewiston man charged in BJ's Wholesale Club robberies

Jun. 6—AUBURN — A Lewiston man who police said threatened workers at BJ's Wholesale Club with a tire iron while stealing merchandise was charged Tuesday with five felonies.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment against Jeremy P. Proctor, 38, stemming from his alleged criminal conduct at the store on March 18.

Police said Proctor pulled a tire iron from inside his sleeve to fend off employees as he fled the store with a shopping cart full of stolen items.

He was arrested by police about two hours later in Lewiston.

A similar robbery occurred at the 110 Mount Auburn Ave. store on the night of March 16 — two days earlier — by a man brandishing a knife and taking merchandise, police said. Proctor was indicted Tuesday on charges stemming from that robbery and theft as well.

In all, Proctor is facing two counts of robbery, each crime a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Proctor also was charged with aggravated criminal mischief and two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, each crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

He has prior theft convictions.

Proctor, a white male with facial tattoos, left the store on the evening of March 18 and fled in a waiting vehicle, police said. Auburn officers were able to quickly identify him "in part due to his unique tattoos."

Bail on the new charges was set at $25,000 cash.

But, he is being held without bail at Androscoggin County Jail pending a court hearing to determine whether to revoke his bail because he had been free on bail for an unrelated felony charge of unauthorized use of property at the time of his arrest on the new charges.

He is scheduled for a bail revocation hearing on July 1.

