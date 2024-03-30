Lewiston council appoints Brian O'Malley as acting city administrator

Mar. 29—LEWISTON — The City Council appointed Brian O'Malley as acting city administrator Friday after accepting the immediate resignation of Heather Hunter.

The council voted on the move following a lengthy executive session, and released a statement regarding the situation.

"The City Council has agreed, with reluctance, to accept the resignation of Administrator Hunter," the statement said. "We appreciate her years of service to the city and wish her the best."

"Deputy Administrator Brian O'Malley has been selected, effective on close of business on March 29, 2024, as the acting administrator per Section 3.03 of the Charter while we conduct a nationwide search for the position. We thank the city staff and residents for their patience and support during this time."

Hunter initially submitted a 30-day resignation notice Thursday following a period of public scrutiny over staffing decisions and the work culture at City Hall. However, after the executive session, the council voted 5-1 to accept Hunter's resignation effective immediately.

Councilors Michael Roy and Tim Gallant were absent. Councilor Eryn Soule-Leclair voted against accepting the resignation, but the vote to appoint O'Malley was unanimous.

The Sun Journal requested a copy of Hunter's resignation letter, which is public under Maine law, but had not received it by late Friday.

Following Hunter's decision Thursday, elected officials scheduled a special meeting Friday with an executive session to discuss a personnel matter.

The City Charter states that "during any vacancy in the office of city administrator and during any temporary absence or disability of the city administrator of more than 30 consecutive calendar days, the council may designate a properly qualified person to perform the duties of city administrator and fix such person's compensation."

Leading up to the meeting, councilors said they didn't have much information to share.

Reached on Friday, Councilor Josh Nagine said, "I respect Administrator Hunter's decision and will always appreciate her decades of service to our city."

"Lewiston has faced many challenges in the past few years, and I'm confident that we will be able to overcome this one as well," he said.

Council President Scott Harriman said, "I wish Administrator Hunter all the best during this transition. Her wealth of institutional knowledge and her skill at handling the city budget will be missed."

The City Council will also meet Tuesday where the political turmoil could continue.

According to the agenda posted Friday, the council will vote on whether to rescind the election of Council President Scott Harriman, and if approved, elect a new president for the remainder of the term.

The council memo states that Councilor Tim Gallant requested both items be placed on the agenda. The reasons for the move are unclear.

Gallant recently issued a FOAA request to city administration for emails between Councilor Scott Harriman, Councilor Susan Longchamps and Mayor Carl Sheline.

Another item seeks to amend City Council rules to remove the mayor from having authorization to seek a legal opinion from the city attorney. According to the agenda, Councilor Nagine requested the change.

Hunter, the former longtime finance director, was sworn in as city administrator in October 2021.

This month, several current and former code enforcement staff shared criticism of city administration as staff turnover continues at City Hall, particularly in the wake of the decision to move away from former longtime Code Enforcement Director David Hediger.

Last week, several people, including staff and former councilors, spoke out against Hunter's leadership, but she has also received support from two public safety unions.

Former City Councilor Linda Scott has said she was "overwhelmed" with calls from current and former staff telling her that working under Hunter "has become too toxic and the need for a change is immediate."

Derrick St. Laurent, president of Lewiston's Police Command Union, said Friday that he's "saddened to hear of her departure."

"I cannot say it is a surprise with all the recent scrutiny," he said. "At the end of the day, she is extremely intelligent and capable of accomplishing whatever she puts her mind to."

Hunter and the city entered into a five-year contract in 2021, with an annual salary of $140,000. Hunter has been with the city since 1989, serving as deputy city auditor, deputy finance director, then finance director.

She also served as an instructor at Central Maine Community College in Auburn from 1991 through May 2020.

