Lewiston, Auburn to use federal funding toward riverfront improvements

Mar. 12—LEWISTON — Officials on both sides of the Androscoggin River will make improvements and bolster pedestrian access to riverfront areas after learning they will receive federal funding for the long-planned projects.

Projects to improve the Simard-Payne Memorial Park area in Lewiston and extend Auburn's Riverwalk received $3.9 million each in a congressional spending bill. The six-bill package, bringing $426.6 million into Maine, was announced by U.S. Sen. Susan Collins' office late last week.

Lincoln Jeffers, Lewiston's director of economic and community development, said the funds will most likely be used to begin its "canal steps" project off Oxford Street, as well as build a pedestrian bridge over the canals in line with Cross Street. Both projects, as well as further streetscape improvements along Oxford Street, are part of the city's Riverfront Island Master Plan, and are considered ways to create better pedestrian access to Simard-Payne Park and begin to beautify the canal area. The canal steps project focuses on a section of the lower canal along Oxford Street, creating steps down to the canal from the Simard-Payne Park side.

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Jared Golden's office announced he had secured $1.1 million in funding toward the same goal. According to a news release, the funding will be used to improve access to Simard-Payne Park and the Camden Yarns Mill, the future home of the Maine MILL Museum.

"It will also fund water and stormwater infrastructure needed to redevelop both mills, increase public parking for the park, and complete a pedestrian pathway to provide direct connection from the Riverwalk into Simard-Payne Park and the pedestrian bridge to New Auburn," the release said.

"I am grateful that our funding request for the Simard-Payne Beech Street project has been approved," said Mayor Carl Sheline in the release. "Developing the riverfront is a top priority for our city and this money will be crucial to helping us develop the park for the benefit of our residents and visitors alike."

Jeffers said the total ask was $7.6 million, but that the funding secured will cover a "significant portion" of what has been planned. Now, he said, officials will have to prioritize what gets done first. Lewiston has also received some past funding toward canal improvements and extending its riverwalk.

The long-term plan also calls for creating a Canal Street Promenade, with a reconfigured road, pedestrian improvements and further access to the canal.

"It's a big shot in the arm for helping to move that work forward," Jeffers said regarding the funding announcement.

According to a news release from Sen. Collins, Auburn's Riverwalk expansion will extend the existing Riverwalk and link it to other local trails. Requests for further details from Auburn officials were not returned by the Sun Journal's print deadline Tuesday.

Also receiving considerable funding from the spending package is Lewiston's Trinity Jubilee Center, which will receive $2 million toward the construction of its new facility at 123 Bates St.

Executive Director Erin Reed said construction crews are schedule to break ground on the two-story, 11,000-square-foot resource center in August. The organization purchased the property between Bates and Park streets, adjacent to the Oak Street parking garage, from the city in late 2022, and plans for the new location were approved last year.

The center has been operated out of a rented space in the basement of Trinity Episcopal Church since 1991, and Reed said the programs and need have grown significantly.

"In the new space we'll be able to store and distribute more food, have more workstations for helping people with resumes and job applications, have private meeting rooms for mental health caseworkers from partner agencies, and expand the hours and services at our free medical clinic," she said, adding that the organization is "grateful" that Sen. Collins advocated for the project. "This new facility will help so many people in Lewiston-Auburn."

The Lewiston nonprofit Tree Street Youth is also slated to receive $1 million to support expanding services, including parenting support, health and wellness services, financial literacy training, and workforce development.

Also benefiting from the appropriations bill is the Lewiston-based nonprofit Community Concepts, which will receive roughly $3.7 million to renovate 12 of the organization's low-income rental housing properties throughout Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.

According to Jim Martin, Community Concepts CEO, the funding will be used to renovate 97 units in Bethel, Brownfield, Fryeburg, Lewiston, Norway and South Paris.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to reduce our carbon footprint, upgrades include converting oil-fired boilers over to high-efficiency propane heaters and installing energy-efficient appliances, LED lighting, high-efficiency windows and insulated doors, as well as much-needed repairs to roofs and other crucial weatherization maintenance," he said. "We will update our communities as soon as we are able on the timeline of these projects."

