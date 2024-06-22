Lewisburg man accused of attempted homicide in hammer attack on wife

Jun. 22—LEWISBURG — A 64-year-old Lewisburg woman is in critical condition and her husband is jailed on attempted homicide charges after he allegedly attacked her with a hammer in their home Friday night.

Robert Kitchens, 66, is accused of striking his wife in the back of the head with a metal hammer, causing "life-threatening injuries," state police at Milton said.

Police were notified of the alleged assault at 11:58 p.m. by medical staff at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg where the unidentified victim went for treatment and was reported in critical condition, police said.

The woman's condition Saturday morning was not immediately known, state police spokeswoman Trooper Sara Barrett said.

Kitchens is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and harassment. He is being held without bail at Union County jail following arraignment before on-call District Judge Bo Trawitz.

More details will be released when they are available.