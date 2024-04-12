Lewis House fundraiser runs through this weekend

Apr. 11—The Friends of the Lewis House in Oak Hill is in the closing stretches of a fundraising drive.

Members of the organization are selling tickets for a chance to win a new quilt as well as a photo of the New River Gorge Bridge.

A drawing to determine the winners will be Monday, April 15, at noon at the Lewis House on Main Street.

According to FOTLH member Barbara Hickman, the 77x80 quilt was made and donated to the organization by her niece, who lives in South Carolina. The quilt is a 100 percent cotton quilt designed in a Chandelier pattern, Hickman said. "It's a beautiful quilt," she said.

Tickets for a chance to win the quilt and the bridge photo, which was taken and donated by local photographer Debra Parker, are available at six for $5 through Saturday by contacting Hickman or Pansy Richards.

Hickman said local merchants have been very receptive to purchasing tickets to support the fundraiser. "We want to thank the merchants for backing us like they have," she said. That is just another reason that people should shop locally, she added.

— Steve Keenan

