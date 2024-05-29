Lewis County man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting two children

May 29—LOWVILLE — A Lewis County man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting two children under the age of five.

Nathan Hotchkiss, 36, Castorland, was also sentenced in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, to a lifetime of supervision upon his release from prison after pleading guilty Aug. 22 to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, as part of Hotchkiss's guilty plea, he admitted that, from at least October 2021 through August 2022, he sexually exploited two children under the age of five and livestreamed or distributed depictions of the sexual abuse online for cash.

When Hotchkiss was arrested in August 2022, he also had a collection of child pornography he had obtained on the Internet or through social media message exchanges with others, prosecutors said.

In addition to the imprisonment and supervised release terms, Hotchkiss was ordered to pay a total of $18,000 in restitution to his victims and to forfeit the electronic devices he used to commit the offenses. Hotchkiss also will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case with the assistance of the state police and the Lewis County District Attorney's office as part of Project Safe Childhood. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian prosecuted the case.