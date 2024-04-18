Lewis Clark Animal Shelter puts dogs into quarantine as precaution

Apr. 18—The Lewis Clark Animal Shelter will quarantine its dogs as a precaution after a few of them showed signs of canine influenza.

The shelter will pause dog adoptions, visitations and accepting new stray, abandoned or loose dogs for about 2-4 weeks, which will help prevent the spread of the influenza.

The shelter will still scan for microchips to help reunite lost pets with their families. Volunteer work will be limited to outdoor yard work, according to a statement from the shelter.

The shelter is accepting stray, abandoned or loose cats as well as continuing feline adoptions, according to the statement.

The shelter continues to offer dog fostering while isolating those pets indoors for at least 2-4 weeks. Those interested in fostering dogs or cats can apply at lcshelter.org/volunteer/foster.

The Idaho Animal Rescue Network is assisting law enforcement with fosters for dogs that need a temporary place to live as the shelter is in quarantine. The rescue network provides food, vaccines, vet care and supplies. Applications can be completed at foster.IdahoRescue.org, according to a Facebook post from the organization.

The shelter is also seeking donations of bleach, unscented laundry detergent, exam gloves, disposable gowns and booties. The shelter has a wish list available on its website at lcshelter.org/donate/wish-list for other items.

Becky Sturmer, development director at the shelter, said the high volume of dogs, now at 25, and the fact that fewer dogs are being adopted, is contributing to a higher risk for canine influenza. Sturmer said cases have been occurring at shelters across the country, including three shelters in Utah in February.

There have been other cases in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, but this is the first time dogs at the shelter had shown symptoms. Dogs that enter the shelter are vaccinated for various diseases including kennel cough, canine parainfluenza and canine parvovirus, according to the statement.

The shelter noted the situation is a reminder of the need for a new facility. It will have isolation rooms for sick animals to prevent the spread of disease as well as more room for the animals. Donations for the shelter can be done at www.lcshelter.org/building-for-the-paws

"We are grateful for the continuous dedication of our shelter staff and the above and beyond compassion they provide for the shelter animals," said the statement.

The shelter will accept calls for those with questions at (208) 746-1623.

With the shelter not accepting more dogs during the quarantine, it advises people who find loose dogs to first check with neighbors, as the dogs could live nearby. The shelter recommends using social media to look for owners or fosters until the dog returns home, according to the statement.

To help prevent dogs from escaping homes, the shelter advises people to check the backyard for areas a dog might escape from. Owners should also make sure dogs with microchips are registered with current information.

Owners can check with the microchip company to confirm registration. Dogs should also have a collar with a name tag that has up-to-date information, according to the statement from the shelter.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.