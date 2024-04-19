A recent letter to the editor stated that "CKSD has the money needed" and digs into the history of the McCleary decision, and says the state provides resources to fund a basic education.This is true, the state does fund a "basic" education. But then why do all but a handful of the 295 school districts in Washington have school enrichment levies? The obvious reason for this is the people of Washington, as a whole, value education and want to make our schools a better place to live and learn.The enrichment levy provides funds to make our students more successful, safer, and enables an environment that makes it easier to learn. The school district laid out exactly what the levy funds; among these are more teachers to reduce class sizes, school sports, classroom support personnel, librarians, counselors, learning specialists, and sheriff SROs.The letter stated that CKSD spends $19,000 per pupil while the Washington average is $14,000. I looked up the OSPI report card, and it showed that CKSD spends $17,656 per pupil, while the state average is $18,287. Even so, we have a higher graduation rate than average, and better ELA and Science scores. It seems like we are getting more results for less money.Finally, the writer believes we are “lavishly” funded. Bremerton, NK, Bainbridge, and SK all spend more per pupil, while we spend only $24 more per pupil than North Mason. That’s “lavish”?Vote yes. Support the students and the community.

Steve Hays, Central Kitsap

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Levy makes sense because CKSD isn't spending lavishly