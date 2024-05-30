LEVY AT WORK: JFS maximizes funds to keep pace with ever-rising foster care costs

This is the first story in a two-part series that looks at the impact a November 2021 human resource levy passed by Ashland County voters has had on Ashland County Department of Job and Family Services and the Council on Aging.

Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?

Martin Luther King, Jr.

In 2022, the average cost for a child placed in foster care in Ashland County was about $51 a day. Fast-forward to 2024 and that cost is $90.50.

The reasons −record inflation and high demand, according to Peter Stefaniuk, director of the county's Job and Family Services.

“Record high inflation and high statewide demand have increased these costs,” he said. “As I look over my time in child welfare beginning in 2006, these issues have never been as critical as they are now. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has identified this as a 'placement crisis' for foster children in Ohio.”

In helping to ease the pain of the rising cost is funding generated from a human resources levy voters passed in 2021.

The levy generates about $2.8 million annually, and will provide about $14.3 million over its lifetime, which is split equally between the Council on Aging and Job and Family Services.

For JFS, foster care costs is the biggest concern, Stefaniuk said, noting the per day cost of $50.90 in 2022, $74.50 in 2023 and "on pace to spend $90.50" in 2024.

“It is an immeasurable difference,” said Commissioner James Justice on the impact the levy has had. “With Job and Family, we are able to keep more employees, which was a big part of the problem before, just retaining them. We are able to better retain them here in Ashland. Without that levy it is really hard to put into words the number of kids that would not have been helped as efficiently.”

Justice said the costs are evident when looking at the numbers, noting "now it costs just about as much to keep 57 (children) as it did 200 a few years back.”

Stefaniuk said the opiate epidemic and more children in the welfare system due to serious and harmful behaviors that stem from abuse and neglect in their homes is a major factor.

“Though it varies, these exceptionally high needs foster children are only about 10% of the children we have in custody, but they can cost hundreds of dollars per day for their treatment,” he said. “While this is our biggest area of concern, especially looking forward, I’m happy to say that our agency has been able to meet these costs because of the levy and we are able to make sure our foster children are in the right place to provide the care they need.”

How the levy helped JFS, and the county general fund

Stefaniuk said JFS received just over $1.3 million in 2022 and 2023 through the levy, and $3.56 million in 2 1/2 years.

“In 2022 and 2023 our total costs for care of our foster children were $1,950,450 and $2,175,000, respectively,” he said. “This year we are projected to be higher. As of April 30, our costs are $716,876.”

Money from the levy has allowed JFS to cover all costs of caring for foster children without drawing on funds from the county’s general fund.

Volunteers, including Peter Stefaniuk, director of Ashland County Job and Family Services, work on a playground in 2022 this is used by foster children during parent visitation. Stefaniuk says money from a levy passed in 2021 has allowed JFS to cover all costs of caring for foster children without drawing on funds from the county’s general fund.

“Which means those funds are then available for other essential services and improvements in the county,” Stefaniuk said.

Stefaniuk said with careful spending, JFS has been able to maximize the levy dollars and state and federal funds into a better situation for all involved. Foster parents, who had not received an increase in rates of pay since 2015, are now paid more.

“And our child welfare staff are now paid a competitive wage compared to surrounding counties,” he said.

Stefaniuk said he appreciates what each group does for children.

“We recognize that foster parents and caseworkers have tough jobs,” he said. “We don’t want them to take a pay cut to serve Ashland County families. It helps our county with retention − a huge issue statewide.”

Ashland has lowest number of children in care in 17 years

When Stefaniuk started in 2018, Ashland had 148 children in agency custody and the number continued to climb for the next three years, reaching a peak in 2020 with more than 200 in custody.

“We have the lowest number of children in our agency’s custody in 17 years," he said about the current year. "That goes as far back as we keep these records. On April 30, we had only 59 children in our agency’s custody. Our current number is a 71% decrease in the number of children in custody. As of March this year, we had about half the number of children in custody of both Richland (129) and Wayne (118) counties.”

Stefaniuk had high praise for Medicaid and Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) as well as the Ready Set Learn Program.

“We have 12,259 Medicaid recipients and 4,684 SNAP recipients as of March,” he replied. “Our staff took over 5,000 calls last year about these programs. We have our back-to-school program called Ready Set Learn where we helped 380 children last year have what they need in clothes and school supplies.”

Being a voice, an advocate and a safe haven for children in the community will always be at the forefront of what Stefaniuk and his staff accomplish on a daily basis. He lauded the work of his staff and how they take pride in the work they do and the impact they have on the Ashland community.

“If we want to be excellent at what we do, attracting and developing talent, experienced staff is essential,” Stefaniuk said. “These levy funds are essential to that mission. We are public servants and I want us to be government at its best.”

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Levy passed by Ashland County voters helps meet foster care needs