Levine resigns council position

Apr. 25—Creston City Council received the resignation of Ward 3 councilmember Matt Levine, effective immediately, on April 22. The reason was not stated in the letter of resignation. Originally appointed in 2019, Levine was elected in 2021. Ward 3 is in the approximate southwest corner fo the city.

The Council proposes to fill this vacancy by appointment, as provided by the code of Iowa, at the June 4 city council meeting at 6 p.m. The term of this appointment will expire Dec. 31, 2025.

Any Creston resident that is an eligible elector, resides within Ward 3 and is interested in filling this vacancy is encouraged to submit a "letter of interest" to the City Clerk, City of Creston, PO Box 449, Creston, IA 50801-0449, or via email at lwilliamson@crestoniowa.org, by Tuesday, May 28 at 2 p.m., expressing your desire to be appointed to this position and why you feel you would be a good city council representative for our community.

The electors of the City of Creston have the right to file a petition requiring the vacancy be filled by a "special election" as provided by the Code of Iowa, Section 372.13 (2)(a). This petition must be filed with the city clerk within 14 days of this notice or the appointment, whichever is later.

Questions regarding the duties and responsibilities of this position or any other questions can be directed to Mayor Clayton at 641-782-2000, ext. 201, City Administrator Mike Taylor at 641-782-2000, ext. 202 or City Clerk Lisa Williamson at 641-782-2000, ext. 203.