Levi Wright’s family taking it ‘day by day’ as toddler remains hospitalized after near-drowning

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The mother of a young southern Utah boy who nearly drowned last week provided another update over the weekend on her son’s condition and the decisions her family will have to make moving forward.

Kallie Wright posted to Facebook on Sunday that the days since her son, Levi, was pulled unresponsive from a swift-moving creek have been a “rollercoaster” experience.

“We are taking it day by day,” she said in the most recent post.

On the evening of May 21, Levi was playing on his toy tractor when he fell into a creek in Beaver County. Emergency crews found the child in the water roughly a mile downstream.

Levi, the son of rodeo star Spencer Wright, is currently receiving care at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Days after the accident, Levi briefly woke up, bringing hope for a recovery.

Yet, his mother noted in a follow-up social media post that the child wasn’t fully coherent or talking in that moment, only that he opened his eyes for a short period of time and “wiggled with purpose.”

On Friday, an MRI brought more difficult news for the family. Still, Kallie wrote that they were trying to get as many neurologists as possible to view her son’s brain scan.

In her most recent post on Sunday, the mother noted that the term “brain injury” is broad, with different ranges and severities, and that recovery varies depending on the specific injury.

“We are exploring the therapies that have been mentioned, engaging with those we feel can be of support for us and getting as many professional eyes on this as possible,” Kallie Wright wrote.

She added: “We still just need the prayers. We will need them for years to come as I fear we haven’t even reached the hardest part of this.”

