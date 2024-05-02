Levelland Police Chief Garcia to retire

Albert Garcia, Levelland Chief of Police, gives a breifing during a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies on Thursday July 15, 2021 in Levelland, Texas.

Albert Garcia, who has served as Levelland's chief of police for the past seven years, announced his upcoming retirement Thursday afternoon.

The City of Levelland said in a statement Garcia would retire to pursue an opportunity at South Plains College.

"Chief Garcia has left a solid legacy of integrity, servant leadership and professionalism that will serve our community for decades. He will be missed, even though he will still be in Levelland," City Manager James Fisher said in the statement.

The announcement did not specify when Garcia's retirement would be effective.

Garcia's retirement comes after a law-enforcement career spanning more than 30 years. Prior to his appointment in Levelland, Garcia served as chief in Idalou and later Littlefield. Garcia also served as the 2023-24 president of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and was one of four finalists for the chief job in Abilene last year.

As the city looks toward hiring its next police chief, Fisher said Garcia and other stakeholders will be included in the process.

"I will meet with Chief Garcia, his command staff and department employees over the coming weeks to hear their thoughts about the department and what they would like to see in the future leadership," Fisher said. "We have outstanding people at Levelland PD that will continue to provide exceptional service to our community and I am looking forward to working with them as we fill this crucial community leadership position."

