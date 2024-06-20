Level 3 sex offender with history of indecent exposure registers as a transient in Lewis County

Jun. 20—A 36-year-old Level 3 sex offender with a history of indecent exposure charges has registered to live as a transient in Lewis County, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

Sean. C. Morgan is not wanted by law enforcement at this time; however, his criminal history places him in a category of offenders who could potentially re-offend.

He had previously registered at an address on Lum Road in Centralia.

"This notification is not intended to increase fear," the sheriff's office stated. "Rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public."

Morgan is 5-foot-7 and about 135 pounds. He is a white man with blue eyes and red hair.

On Jan. 19, 2022, Morgan pleaded guilty in Lewis County Superior Court to indecent exposure with sexual motivation. The conviction stemmed from Morgan, 34 years old at the time, entering into a business where two women were working. Morgan began acting strangely and following a 45-year-old woman while she worked.

Once he left, the woman and another employee reviewed security video and noticed Morgan was walking behind the victim with his penis exposed.

Morgan was sentenced to 30 months in prison and 30 months of supervision with the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) upon his release.

While incarcerated, Morgan received institutional infractions for indecent exposure and two counts of sexual harassment involving DOC staff.

Prior to those cases, on May 17, 2019, Morgan pleaded guilty in Lewis County to two counts of indecent exposure with sexual motivation and one count of indecent exposure. Those convictions stemmed from incidents occurring over a one-year period when Morgan entered into local businesses on three separate occasions and exposed himself while looking at women.

When confronted the third time, Morgan left and struck another vehicle. The other driver blocked him in until police arrived. As a result, Morgan was sentenced to 12 months in prison, but reoffended while on probation in 2022.

Morgan has other prior convictions of similar behavior, both while in public and while incarcerated, dating back to 2004.

"Based on the totality of circumstances and past behaviors, Morgan has been identified as a clear risk to the community and this notification is required," the sheriff's office stated. "Using this public information to threaten, intimidate or harass sex offenders will not be tolerated by the law enforcement agencies of Lewis County. This abuse could potentially terminate our ability to release this important information to the public."