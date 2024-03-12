Letters: Wait, is Joe Biden running for Indiana governor?

Some of the Republican gubernatorial candidates seem to be a bit confused: They apparently think that Joe Biden is running for governor of Indiana! In one of Suzanne Crouch's ads, she mentions the tragic deaths from fentanyl overdoses, and then adds the non sequitur, "and Joe Biden did nothing." Huh? Mike Braun's ads show a photo of Biden while he talks about fixing things over which governors have no authority, like illegal immigration. These candidates are doing this for a cynical reason: to get a visceral reaction from their base. It's disgusting!

Jerry Steffens

Mishawaka

See the light

One light, two lights, three lights, four lights, five lights, six lights, no lights.

White lights, blue lights, red lights, green lights, yellow lights, no lights.

Round lights, oval lights, square lights, rectangular lights, no lights.

Low beam lights, high beam lights, fog lights, flashing lights, no lights.

Wait! Is that a UFO I see in my rearview mirror?

Christopher Skoczylas

Granger

He's watching

I recently became aware of a website hosted by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita called "Eyes on Education" that encourages students, parents and educators to submit examples of "objectionable curricula, policies, or programs affecting children."

The content goes on to state that "our kids need to focus on fundamental educational building blocks, not political ideology — either left or right." Most of the "objectionable" material I read on the site dealt with teaching issues of race and gender, topics that Rokita seems to have taken a personal interest in since they are not related to his job as attorney general.

Rokita is clearly waging his own war on public education, and his intolerance is driving out educators from our state, exacerbating Indiana’s already dire teacher shortage.

Dennis Kaplan

South Bend

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Letter writers on gubernatorial race, Todd Rokita and car lights.