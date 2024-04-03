Letters: These South Bend students up to the (history) challenge

Congratulations to the students from Adams High School, Rise Up Academy and Career Academy who participated last Thursday night in the citywide African American History Challenge. This annual event, held at the Center for History under the aegis of the 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend, is the culmination of extracurricular study of African American history during the school year. These sessions, open to all students in the participating schools, are guided by teacher volunteers who serve as coaches. Additionally, members of the 100 Black Men assist as aides to the teacher and serve as role models for what these students can achieve through diligent and disciplined study.

After a very close competition among the schools, Adams emerged as the winner and will participate in the national African American History Challenge in June at the annual conference of the 100 Black Men of America. Adams competed in last year’s competition and advanced to the second round.

Applause to all the students who spent the school year studying an essential part of America’s story. Their dedication and eagerness to learn affirm that excellence is indeed thriving in our public schools.

Alfred J. Guillaume Jr.

Granger

Safe, affordable housing

I support the Portage Township Trustee’s legal efforts to force the property management company of Cedar Glen Apartments to do right by its tenants. Sadly, in Indiana a lawsuit is often necessary to demand basic services like water and heat because the law is always on the side of the landlord.

Indiana is one of only five U.S. states with no meaningful tenant rights. Tenants cannot pay their rent to a third party to force a property manager makes necessary repairs. Instead, the tenant must keep paying the landlord. They can also file a lawsuit, but the financial risk is often too great to sue.

Indiana also doesn’t have rent control laws. As a result, according to the website Rentometer, the cost to rent a single family home in South Bend increased by 20% from 2022 to 2023. Sadly, more and more families are being strained to the financial breaking point as they struggle to find safe housing. The tragic death of six children in our community due to a house fire should rally us all behind this demand for policy changes.

It’s time for Indiana to put the rights of renters before landlords so all residents have safe, affordable housing.

Becky Lindstrom

South Bend

Vote

You may have heard that this is an election year! As we approach the primaries, I encourage every citizen who will be 18 by Nov. 5 to register and vote. However, I recognize that for many people voting is not that easy. Since Election Day is on a Tuesday many working people are unable to get to the polls. Early voting is available for 28 days prior to the election including 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. two Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. two Sundays before the election. For citizens working multiple jobs, more is needed. In St. Joseph County in 2020, less than 20% of registered voters voted in the primary and less than 60% in the general election.

Imagine if our elections truly represented the voice of our entire community and not just those who do not encounter barriers when exercising their legal responsibility to vote. To make voting accessible to more people, I also call upon our representatives in Congress to pass the Freedom to Vote Act (H.R.11 in the House and S.1 in the Senate), which would reduce barriers to voting while ensuring election integrity. I want to know that our elections represent the voice of our entire community, not just those for whom voting is convenient.

Linda Raven

South Bend

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Letters on African American History Challenge, tenant rights, voting.