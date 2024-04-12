Letters: Serious questions about Middletown school plan should be discussed

Serious questions about Middletown school plan should be discussed

Voters narrowly approved Middletown politicians’ commitment to an on-time, on-budget, $190 million school building and upgrades project. The Town Council approved sending a $190 million project application to the RI Dept of Ed (RIDE), and then changed it, without public discussion, to an application for a $210M project. The extra $20 million in capital expenditures pays for some things that politicians said would be included in the $190 million project.

On March 19, RIDE emailed the school superintendent a number of questions about the $210 million project. For example, RIDE wants to know if the town has met the public review requirement for $20 million in capital expenditures and they asked for detailed costs, design information and reasons for Aquidneck and Forest Avenue schools’ investments. RIDE’s questions reflect the town’s hastily changed and incomplete application.

On March 27, the Middletown school administration’s building committee met and discussed a new middle/high school cafeteria, cafe and concession stand. A reasonable school administration should instead have discussed RIDE’s serious questions, and why this project is not on budget.

Paul Mankofsky, Middletown

Middletown needs term limits

Recently it was reported in the April 4 edition of Newport This Week that a public hearing is to be held in Middletown on April 15 to discuss amending the Town Charter by returning non-partisan elections back to partisan elections in hopes that more people will run for town offices if they have a political party to sponsor them.

Maybe more people would run for office if they honestly believed they would stand a chance of being elected over long-standing politicians. Possibly more candidates would come forward if they knew there were going to be vacancies because officials were stepping down, however, that rarely happens in Middletown.

I believe the main reason for this is because of excessive term longevity, in other words, there are no term limits. Think about the gridlock that happens in Washington, D.C., politics. Do we want that in Middletown? In D.C., votes are based on party loyalty, not necessarily what is good for the country. Why would that mentality be different in local government? If you have to depend on party sponsorship to run for office, then they own you and your vote.

This decision is too important to be determined by the town council, it should be on the ballot in November. Remember the slogan, government FOR the people, BY the people.

Audrey MacLeod Pfeiffer, Middletown

Addressing Rhode Island’s retirement crisis

Every Rhode Islander should look forward to a dignified, fulfilling, and sustainable retirement. Yet, saving for retirement can be challenging in the current economy. For many Rhode Islanders, the concept of retiring from work to spend time doing what you love may seem beyond reach. According to a recent study, forty percent of working Rhode Islanders don’t have enough money saved for retirement. In fact, Rhode Island ranks 47th among states in access to private sector employer-provided retirement plans. This could force thousands of folks, who have spent their entire lives working, to rely entirely on Social Security and taxpayer-funded state assistance programs to make ends meet in their later years. Fortunately, legislation proposed by my office and currently being considered by the General Assembly would help alleviate this concern by helping Rhode Islanders better prepare for retirement.

The Secure Choice Act, sponsored by Sen. Meghan Kallman and Rep. Evan Shanley, would create a state-administered retirement savings program for private sector employees who currently lack such an option. The program would come at no cost to businesses and accounts would be fully portable, linked to the employee and not their place of employment.

With enough time, the average working Rhode Islander can build up a healthy nest egg for their retirement by dedicating a small portion of their paycheck to an investment vehicle where their money can grow with the market. Secure Choice would provide the mechanism for people to save for retirement without any burden or cost to their employers.

Neighboring states in New England and across the country have already passed and implemented similar programs. Rhode Island should join them and help our working families save for a comfortable retirement while addressing a retirement funding crisis if we do not act now.

I encourage you to join Gov. McKee, House Speaker Shekarchi, Sen. President Ruggerio, and myself in supporting this legislation. Contact your legislators in the General Assembly today and tell them to support Secure Choice.

James Diossa, R.I. general treasurer

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Letters: Middletown school plan changed should be discussed