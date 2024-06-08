Letters: Senator Brown criticized for not condemning Trump conviction in New York

Senator Brown should have condemned Trump conviction

Sham. Disgrace. A banana republic. These are the only words I can think of to describe the utter miscarriage of justice we just saw in the trial and conviction of former President Donald Trump in New York.

Ohio's Democrat U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says that his politics are the same as President Joe Biden's, so it is no surprise that he is comfortable with what happened. For 50 years, Sherrod Brown has pretended to be a man of the people. That facade is long gone.

If he was a man of the people, Brown would condemn this trial and conviction. If this can happen to the presidential candidate supported by half of the people in this country, then it could happen to any one of us, including Sherrod Brown's constituents.

Brown's unwillingness to condemn the prosecution of President Trump exposes him for exactly what he is—another elitist Democrat who will do anything he can to keep power. Unfortunately for him, it is not going to work this year.

Biden and Brown know they are losing, and America sees this kangaroo court for what it is. Ohio voters are angry about what is happening to President Trump, but I will proudly stand with Trump, Bernie Moreno, and our local GOP candidates on Nov. 5.

Carrie Masterson, Newark

(The writer is chairwoman for District 20 of the Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee.)

Retiring Granville Elementary teacher an irreplaceable treasure

I’ve learned that Terry Applegate is retiring from Granville Elementary School. In 2004, my family moved to Granville and our oldest daughter was assigned to her class. Literally nothing better could have happened in her school career.

Terry’s gentle, kind and professional conduct provided her a foundation that she still leans on even today. Mrs Applegate is a treasure.

Four years later, I was named principal of Granville Elementary School. I had the pleasure of working with her for eight years. Being an administrator anywhere has very unique challenges. Terry mitigated those challenges in every way.

If it were possible to create a mold that produced the perfect 1st grade teacher, she would be the template. Most of us are easily replaced, but Mrs. Applegate is irreplaceable. She is a Granville treasure and will be missed by the entire community. Enjoy retirement and thank you!!!

Todd Rogers, Hendersonville, Tennessee(The writer is the former principal at Granville Elementary School.)

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Letters: Senator Brown criticized for not condemning Trump conviction