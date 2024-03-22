Letters: Safeguard children by keeping materials in schools age-appropriate

Safeguard children by keeping materials in schools age-appropriate. That's our moral obligation.

Though not a parent, I have been a child. That qualifies me to speak on this.

A March 17 story reported that the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll had found majority support for student access to sexually graphic books.

Throughout the piece, the writers freely used the sensational phrase "book ban," despite its not being applicable in this case. The books in question can be written, published, marketed, and stocked in public libraries.

The writers did note that. But they sat on the inconvenient truth until their story's penultimate paragraph, and only portrayed the reality as merely child-protection advocates' partisan contention.

A question unaddressed in the story is this: Given that school computers are (presumably) set to prevent student access to XXX pornography, why should children have access to such imagery in school library books?

Will those who today push for school libraries to stock graphically salacious books soon challenge school internet prohibitions of sexual depictions, as well?

The “progressive” ambition of establishing youngsters as autonomous agents free from parental regulation and subject to state manipulation is apparent in disdain of parents' proper roles as education arbiters. (The identical desire to wrest control of minors from parents animates school personnel “transitioning” children in secret.)

I take a backseat to no man in opposing censorship of materials available to adults like myself, whether it be books, records, movies, online sites, or some communication vehicle not yet invented.

As a Marshalltown resident in the 1980s, I publicly opposed a pro-censorship pressure group there that called for the shuttering of an adults-only bookstore. My activism included an essay in the local newspaper.

But minors are another matter. The concept of "age appropriateness" is a legitimate one that should guide this discussion.

Among adult responsibilities is the safeguarding of children. Those who would throw wide the inappropriate-material door for youths (who are definitionally underdeveloped in mind and temperament) are failing that moral obligation.

DC Larson, Waterloo

Mike Simonson got significant financial support for his winning campaign

Two pieces of information in Virginia Barreda’s March 20 story “Mike Simonson wins the at-large city council seat” stuck out to me.

First, Barreda wrote: “Simonson raised big money to fund his campaign for the special election, amassing $282,113 from more than 260 cash and in-kind contributions within three months.” Simonson raised almost as much money as mayoral candidate Josh Mandelbaum did last year, but he did it in three months instead of 10. That’s fast.

Barreda also wrote: “Much of Simonson’s financial support came from area developers and real estate investors who collectively contributed thousands of dollars to his campaign.” Will these folks be expecting a return on their investment? Time will tell.

And here’s a little-known fact: Simonson failed to respond to Iowa CCI Action’s candidate survey, which we sent him several times. One of our questions asked what he would do to reduce the influence of big-money contributions on local elections.

Simonson’s fundraising prowess makes me wonder about the “service above self” message he used extensively in his campaign literature. Speaking of that, I received seven mass mailings from Simonson in less than five weeks. Takes a lot of money — and help — to do that.

He bears watching.

Hugh Espey, senior adviser, Iowa CCI Action Fund, Des Moines

Drake steps back from understanding

Recently the authorities of Drake University chose to end academic programs in astronomy, physics, and rhetoric. With this choice the associated value of them was realized by “students’ interests, societal needs, and providing the highest quality educational programs.”

The value realizations of the Cosmos (astronomy) and its foundation (physics) is abolished. As Rhetoric is lost so is “the chance to teach moral and intellectual virtues, eloquence, love of country, and the traditional arts and sciences.” Rhetoricians aspire to think clearly and not to take up sophistry. It is an “art of gathering scattered humanity.”

If the choice and its value are to support the intelligence of understanding required by students, it has encountered their emotional and spiritual burdens. To engage them there was needed a source of good supporting the material resources and civic components of the academic community. Education only for job acquisition and counting votes abstains from what participants in rhetoric obtain – “the chance to live more fully than other people in the presence of this reality” – Virginia Woolf.

Duane Dunkerson, Waukee

Iowa Democrats reject Iowa values

For years now I’ve been scratching my head at how those on the far left (who now control the Democratic Party) can see the same thing the opposite way Republicans do.

Republicans see an open border that is harming America, and Democrats embrace all those who arrive illegally as a gift. Republicans see the killing of a child in the womb as the death of a child, and Democrats as improving the health of a woman. Republicans see a 20% increase in inflationary costs over the past three years as an economic disaster for families, while Democrats see it as inflation is improving because costs are now rising more slowly. Republicans see the world in turmoil under Joe Biden, while Democrats believe throwing more money at the problem will solve it, learning nothing from Afghanistan. Republicans see our president as old and mentally unfit to lead our country, while Democrats see him as vibrant and a vigorous defender of democracy.

Iowa has become one of the reddest states in the country, with almost every important elected position having been won by a Republican. One thing I’m not sure of is when the Democratic Party in Iowa will realize letting the far-left control their party is a losing strategy, and that the key to start winning elections is moving more toward the middle, which represents most Iowans’ values.

Patrick Ropella, Mason City

Keep schools out of personal matters

I am a Republican voter, though I tend to lean more Libertarian.

I realize many of the latest spate of laws and changes are a response to the overreach of the left in both education and life in general. I find it difficult to believe we should be as involved as we are in people’s personal lives. An abortion should be a person’s own choice as long as they deal with it and the consequences themselves. A student’s gender confusion is something that is between them and their family and is private to them alone.

The notion that schools should be involved is overreach. School should get back to teaching those subjects that will help a student write a sentence or figure out the budget or understand our US and world history.

We might even start to raise test scores again if schools become schools again instead of psychology offices.

Beryl Richards, Nashua

News media unfair to Robert Kennedy Jr.

I suspect many readers of the Des Moines Register don’t even know Robert Kennedy Jr. is running for president of the United States. This provides Americans with a viable third choice for president. The almost total news blackout of presidential candidate Kennedy, son of Robert Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, is alarming.

In addition to the news blackout, Kennedy’s run for president has been dramatically handicapped by the Biden administration’s refusal to provide Secret Service protection. As a result, Kennedy must pay for his own security which drains his campaign finances.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer for the past 30 years, deserves to be heard and given equal news coverage and security protection whether you support him or not. He has an active campaign; his positions on issues are clear. Recent polls show he is ahead of both Biden and Trump in the 18 to 35 age and favorability categories.

How can Americans make an informed presidential choice this November when denied fair and balanced news coverage? Citizens living in a democracy depend on an honest TV and print news media. Whatever happened to it?

Sharon Donovan, Clive

