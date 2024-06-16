Letters: Retired Jacksonville doctor says abortion laws not based on religion, but science

Florida Sen. Erin Grall, center left in white, R-Fort Pierce, looks over the shoulder of Gov. Ron DeSantis as he signs Senate Bill 300, also called the Heartbeat Protection Act, into law in April 2023. The controversial legislation forbids the abortion of a fetus older than 6 weeks.

In her June 2 letter, reader Patricia DeWitt noted that different religions have different views on abortion and stated “to make laws compelling everyone to comply with the beliefs of a given religion is the definition of establishment of religion” in violation of the First Amendment. However, abortion laws are not primarily based on religious doctrine.

While the pro-life movement has many people of faith, the foundation of the pro-life position is based on scientific facts that are observable and reproducible. A human life begins at conception. The fertilized egg begins a process of growth that includes stages of the life cycle, including embryo, fetus, baby, child, adult and further aging.

All these processes will continue unless interrupted by illness or trauma. I believe abortion to be one such trauma. I have yet to see a pro-choice letter or column that presents any scientific evidence to contradict the above facts. The pro-life position does not force religious beliefs on others. Even an atheist can be pro-life.

Governments have a primary obligation to protect people who cannot protect themselves, and thus have every right to protect people who are in their first nine months of life in utero. How governments do that, and what laws they pass, are determined by the voters.

I ask pro-choice advocates: What reproducible, observable scientific evidence is there that what is killed in abortion is not a separate human being?

Peter K. True, M.D. (retired), Jacksonville

Divided opinions, conspiracy theories rule

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, Washington, D.C.

We are a country of divided opinions. My view of the facts are quite different than perhaps my neighbors. These are sad times because everyone has a different view of the facts.

Who knows what's going to happen in November? We voice opinions like it is the view of America. We are split along racial, ethnic, political and other views.

It seems that the current election poll results show a dead heat for either candidate depending on which poll you read.

I consider myself an independent voter. I would like to think that justice has been served for one of the candidates, but others see it as a personal attack. At any rate, a man is convicted and sentencing is coming. I hope that it will be just.

We are in the days where conspiracy theories prevail, and this does not bode well for America.

I wish we could wipe this all away and say that the November elections will be the greatest in all of history because we will determine who is the best person to run for president. We must reflect with our conscience and do what is best for the country. I hope we elect someone who has America’s best interests at heart.

Carolyn Arnister, Jacksonville

Help keep mail carriers safe

A Maryland letter carrier shows how to use a mail satchel to protect against aggressive dogs.

Did anyone bite you at work today? On average, nearly 15 mail carriers per day will say, “Yes.” Last year in Jacksonville, that number was 10.

U.S. Postal Service officials report that in 2023, over 5,800 letter carriers experienced dog bites or dog attacks. With deliveries every day, including Sundays and holidays, carriers continue to experience dog bites in urban, suburban and rural settings.

Dog attacks and bites are 100% preventable when dog owners remain vigilant and properly restrain their dogs. Owners should securely lock their dog in another room until a mail delivery is done. If a dog is outside, the dog must be leashed away from the mailbox.

When a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be interrupted, not only for the dog owner, but for the entire neighborhood. When mail service is interrupted, mail must be picked up at the post office and service will not be restored until the dog is properly restrained.

With your help, we can keep our carriers, your neighbors and your dogs safe. Thank you for protecting your pet and our mail carriers as we continue to bring packages and other important correspondence to your door each day.

Paul Birge, U.S. postmaster, Jacksonville

People didn’t vote for charter schools

Jean Ribault High School is the first Duval high school being built with money from a sales tax that voters approved in 2020 to improve school system buildings and equipment, a campaign that become mired in controversy.

The phrase “No taxation without representation” was a rallying cry for American colonists. Since they had no representatives in the English Parliament, they believed they should not be forced to pay taxes supporting King George III.

Floridians have slowly been led to a similar fate. We are being charged taxes for a school system that is largely exempt from public scrutiny, much less control.

The charter school system that the Jacksonville City Council and state leaders have gradually forced upon us has no public oversight. The tax dollars we thought were going to maintain decrepit public schools are instead going into the pockets of whoever owns the charter schools (some of these same legislators, perhaps) to be distributed as they see fit.

There are no public standards to be met, no teaching credentials universally required and no curriculum standards — except what comes from the Governor’s office. This is a recipe for disaster, and it is not what the people voted for in 2020. We need to make our voices heard.

Mike Lawrence, Avondale

DeSantis needs a dictionary

Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans are fighting what they say is indoctrination in public schools.

Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to understand the difference between the verbs "educate" (to give intellectual, moral and social instruction, especially a child, typically at a school) and "indoctrinate" (to teach someone to fully accept the ideas and beliefs of a particular group and not consider other ideas, opinions and beliefs).

Public education is necessary for a democracy to create a common culture for "We the People," as the Constitution states. Also necessary is the teaching of civic virtues like respect, responsibility, self-discipline and honesty. These virtues are necessary to maintain a culture of freedom and the rule of law and order.

Public education is also about teaching facts. Without facts you can't have truth, and without truth you can't have trust. A shared reality is necessary for a democracy.

The governor should unite us, instead of spreading misinformation about public schools and using taxpayer money to support private school vouchers — which divides us.

Maggie Barker, retired elementary school teacher and principal, Jacksonville Beach

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: What evidence exists to prove aborted babies are not human beings?