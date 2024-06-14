Letters: Readers weigh in on Trump trial, natural gas industry's impact on Pennsylvania

Your Turn: Star-Gazette readers offer their opinions about issues in Elmira and Chemung County.

Trump received a fair trial, must follow laws of the land

I know there’s much anger about Trump’s trial, but regardless of how much you care about the man, he too should follow the law of the land, just as we must. The jurors consisted of one who “admired Trump”, another who followed him on Truth Social, another who found Trump “fascinating” and another who “supported some of Trump’s policies” and another who followed faith-based news.

These jurors made their decision fairly by listening to all the evidence. If you listened to all the evidence, you too might have found him guilty of the charges made. It’s important to know that his team helped pick the jurors.

Before the trial Trump’s lawyers said he would not “use advice of counsel”; maybe he changed his mind later when he claimed he wasn’t given the choice.

The judge read all 34 charges in the courtroom with Trump present so I’m puzzled why Trump said he didn’t know the charges. His defense team refused a witness; it was their choice. Trump himself decided not to testify though he was given that option.

Finally, we see that Biden had nothing to do with the trial. If he had that power, he would have kept his own son from being put on trial.

Sandra Folzer,

Mansfield, Pa.

Natural gas industry helps improve Pennsylvania communities

Summer is fast approaching and along with warm weather and sunny skies, another item that comes this time of year are the newest natural gas impact fee revenues.

This unique-to-Pennsylvania tax brings revenue to every county in the Commonwealth – regardless of whether drilling occurs within its borders or not. These funds go to a variety of local projects – including bridge and infrastructure upgrades and grants to emergency, police and fire departments, community parks and recreation centers, among others.

The impact tax is helping cash-strapped local governments make much-needed community projects and upgrades a reality instead of sitting on the perpetual backburner. And it’s all thanks to the natural gas industry.

In addition to the funds that go directly to local governments, impact tax proceeds also go toward statewide environmental programs.

This industry is far too often villainized. It’s about time we acknowledge the natural gas industry’s contributions and appreciate how it is helping to improve the Commonwealth as a whole.

Vivian Altman,

Westfield, Pa.

