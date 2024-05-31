Letters: Readers weigh in on sewer tax increases, Brand Park Pool, Memorial Day

Your Turn: Star-Gazette readers offer their opinions about issues in Elmira and Chemung County.

We welcome e-mailed letters no longer than 200 words at sgletters@gannett.com. We also accept on a limited basis guest viewpoints of up to 500 words. Please include your name, address and a daytime telephone number. We edit for length, brevity, accuracy, clarity and grammar. Letters should address a single idea related to a matter of public interest. We do not publish anonymous letters, poetry, Internet pass-alongs and form letters. Writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days. Letters and articles may be published in print, electronic media or other forms.

Sewer tax increases in Elmira should have been communicated better

On May 18 I received a card saying my sewer tax was going to be increased 45%. I received little to no input before the increase or the opportunity to have a discussion about the matter. I have lived in Elmira for over 30 years. Large increases like this have happened before, notably under Republican administrations.

Forty-five percent is much more than the cost of inflation. Several years ago the city increased taxes 17%, also more than inflation. Any other entity except the government would not be allowed to do this.

We have a small house in South Carolina valued at more than double the house in Elmira. I'm lucky enough that (with no tax breaks) the taxes are less than half the taxes here, even with the double STAR exemption I have in Elmira. The home is 40 miles from Myrtle Beach, America's playground. Do you think a home here in the "payground" is better than a home in the playground?

I was once asked to run for city council, along with the person who became city councilman and is now a county councilman. I hope the city and county councilmen do a better job and have more compassion for the people than they have in the past.

Roy E. Reed, Elmira

More: Chemung County sewer customers unhappy as rates jump. Here's what's behind the increase.

Elmira should try to recreate Brand Park Pool experience

A million thanks to Jim Hassell for trying to save Brand Park Pool. I had a marvelous childhood growing up on the southside of Elmira. There was no crime, no drugs, no fear and the BPP.

Every summer as soon as the pool opened, I would roll up my bathing suit in a towel and head for the pool and practice my swimming. Each year I got better and finally I could swim across the pool. I could then use the diving board and pyramid, however, there was one summer of no fun. The pool was closed because of the polio scare. I couldn’t even leave my parent’s back yard. I wonder if the children of today know how lucky they are that Jonas Salk discovered the polio vaccine.

If Governor Hochul has $160 million to improve NYS pools, Elmira has nothing to lose by applying for a grant and the children of the southside everything to gain.

Cornelius “Pepsi” Lyon, HorseheadsSHS Class of 1956

More: Guest Viewpoint: Elmira must capitalize on state funding to restore Brand Park Pool

Our fallen veterans deserve more recognition

As I sit here contemplating the Memorial Day holiday, I wonder how many people understand the true meaning. To me, it’s not the picnics BBQ’s or parades, it's not a time to celebrate but a time to reflect on what sacrifices our fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters who have given their lives for our freedom and rights as given by our forefathers.

We have national Pow/MIA Day, Sept. 20 to remember those that have not returned or been accounted for. We have National Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29, to honor the veterans who fought during this time frame. We recognize all our veterans currently deployed by wearing read on Fridays.

I would like to see Sundays designated as Blue Sunday, wearing blue so we can remember all our fallen veterans and not just one day of the year. They deserve more recognition for the ultimate sacrifice they have given.

Jerry Lenox Jr., SFC USA RET

Harry B Bentley American Legion Post 443

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Letters: Readers weigh in on tax bumps, Brand Park Pool, Memorial Day