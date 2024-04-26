Letters: What is Newport's plan for Easton's Beach?

What is Newport's plan for Easton's Beach?

A few weeks ago the Newport City Council voted to essentially tear down everything but the bathhouses at Easton’s Beach (First Beach). I was the only No vote.

Why did I vote against this action? For a few reasons.

· Countless Newporters and out-of-towners enjoy the beach each summer. The demolition of these structures will be a significant summertime displeasure for them.

· Not only will the carousel and snack shack be gone, but according to the Council action the bathhouses, though still standing, will not be available for use in 2024.

· Why didn’t we act at the end of the 2023 season? Or why don’t we wait till the end of the 2024 season?

· What plan do we have to replace the structures being torn down?

· What provision have we made to allow beach-goers to purchase food?

· Do we have a plan to provide restroom facilities for beach-goers?

· Why can’t we simply repair the deficient facilities? Why do we have to tear everything down and start from scratch?

In general, this is the result of poor planning. The city should have seen this coming. During the last two or three years it should have developed a rational plan for beach improvement – that is, a plan that would have inconvenienced beach-goers in a minimal way.

David R. Carlin III, Newport City Councilor, Third Ward

Middletown residents need details on new school spending

Middletown voters were asked to approve a $190 million bond on Nov. 7, 2023, for two new schools built on the old drive-in theater site. It has expanded to using $20 million of the $190 million for repairs to the two elementary schools, leaving $170 million for the two new schools. A 29-page presentation regarding stage II was submitted to the Rhode Island Department of Education on Feb. 5, 2024. This presentation was the basis for the elected officials to authorize the signals for the stage II submission to RIDE on Feb. 15, 2024. the school building committee and elected officials did not have access to the actual 2,288-page stage II submission to RIDE, with significant differences between the Feb. 5 presentation and the Feb. 15 submission to RIDE.

1. The Project budget changed. It went from $0 reserves projects presented on Feb. 5 to more than $20 million in reserve projects submitted to RIDE on Feb. 15.

2. In contrast to the Feb. 5 presentation the Feb. 15 submission to RIDE, shows the $190 million bond that does not include any Forest Avenue Elementary School renovations nor does it include site remediation, for the new middle/high school nor will the $190 million debt complete the current Middletown High School renovation, as was expected and presented on Feb. 5 and voted on by the public on Nov. 7, 2023.

3. School building project elements included in the $190 million bond in the Feb. 5 presentation, appear as "Capital Reserve projects" in the February 15 submission to RIDE.

These capital reserve projects are defined by the Town Administrator as projects that fall outside the $190 million bond debt for maintenance and repairs. He describes these projects as "not required to be completed, It's work that should be completed as we continue to maintain buildings that students will continue to be educated in ...." and goes on to say, "and quite frankly it's irresponsible to continue to defer maintenance when we know there are things that have to be done."

He also said the town does not have $20M.

That's fine, but the School Committee and Administration has been doing this for years.

I strongly suggest that the people of Middletown attend the council meeting On Monday, May 6. I also strongly suggest that the Town Council move the meeting to the J.H. Gaudet Middle School Cafetorium.

Antone C. Viveiros, Middletown

There are plenty of reasons for Tiverton to block Seasons

Seasons wants to make Tiverton's Zoning Board believe the fairy tale that they are a "mom and pop" business perfect for Tiverton. Their paid traffic engineer and real estate experts will continue to spin the tale that the Seasons 8-pump gas station with a convenience store and drive-thru window, proposed at the corner of Souza and Main roads, will be a true benefit to Tiverton. Of course, since this is a rosy fairy tale, those experts will obfuscate all the negative impacts of decreased property values, light pollution, litter, unsafe traffic and noise which will badly affect Tiverton's citizens and change Tiverton's character for the worse.

If Seasons is successful in Tiverton, it will mean that their already large balance sheet will increase by the value of another station. The Town of Tiverton, however, will lose much, much more. The impact will be felt the most by nearby homeowners whose quality of life will decline significantly, along with their property values, but all town residents will suffer from the traffic gridlock at that intersection whenever they travel north or south. A Seasons gas station/convenience store chain project will also encourage other similar projects in the area, leaving those residents who live north of Route 24 to suffer from the worst type of development. Those residents are entitled to the protections contained in our Comprehensive Community Plan against these types of development.

Come to the next Zoning Board hearing on Monday, April 29, at 6 p.m. at Tiverton Town Hall. Watch as Seasons lawyers, their traffic engineer, and real estate experts try to convince the Zoning Board that they will be Tiverton’s fairy godmother. We need to stand together to remind the Zoning Board that if the project gets built, there will be no living happily ever after for Tiverton residents.

Barbara Martin, Tiverton

Why you should thank foreign service officers

I wish to note for your readers that May 1st is Foreign Service Day, a date recognized by the U.S. government to commemorate the thousands of Foreign Service personnel, past and present, who represent American interests and serve U.S. citizens abroad at the many American embassies and diplomatic facilities around the world. Foreign Service officers also provide professional support and foreign policy guidance to decision-makers in the U.S. State Department and across the U.S. government.

This year the Foreign Service is also celebrating its 100th anniversary as a professional service, established by the U.S. Congress in the Rogers Act of 1924. For well over a century before that date, Americans served and represented the nation’s interests abroad, starting with Benjamin Franklin, who helped negotiate crucial French aid in our struggle for independence. Over the many years since Franklin’s vital mission, thousands of American diplomats have served across the globe, often in dangerous environments wracked by war and terrorism, facing threats of attack, hostage-taking and even assassination. The over 320 names inscribed in gold on the walls of the State Department main entrance in Washington testify to their sacrifice.

Today America’s diplomats represent not only our national interests abroad but also our diversity in race, gender, ethnic, social, religious, and economic background. They are united by a common love of country, their professional training, and a personal dedication to service and sacrifice, often at risk to their health and their lives. Having served for 36 years in their ranks, I am proud of my colleagues then and now. Like the Marines who serve with us in our missions abroad, we too are the few, the proud, the brave and the dedicated. Please join me in thanking Foreign Service officers and their families for their service and sacrifice. Happy Foreign Service Day! George A. Krol, Middeletown, U.S. Ambassador, retired

Non-owner property tax rate proposal will hurt residents

In a world of increasing and crippling housing unaffordability, Middletown's town administrator in the April 15 Town Council meeting proposed increasing the tax rate on all "non-owner-occupied" homes by 25%. He estimated that the dollar amount of the tax increase to be $1,400 for the median home.

To be clear, a $1,400 increase in taxes on rental homes will result in at least a $1, 400 increase in rent to tenants occupying those homes. Many landlords, in practice, will actually increase rents by more to cover anticipated future increases.

Fact: The Federal Reserve reports the net worth of a homeowner is actually over 40 times greater than that of a renter.

I personally don't think it is fair to increase the rents on the most vulnerable in our society. I actually think it is cruel and I would encourage the Town Council to strike this proposal down immediately.

The policy itself is a crude tool that is clumsily being used as a cudgel to shift the tax burden around and hide the real problems baked into our current tax system. This council should promptly repeal this policy and then take a serious look at reducing the towns budget and fixing the broken tax system once and for all.

Leon Amarant, Middletown

