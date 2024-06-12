Letters: Lori Camp will listen to Hoosier voices

We have much to be thankful for here. We live in a beautiful area and our communities are friendly and vibrant.Those that live in the 2nd District have combined our histories, cultures and ethics to make this a truly special place to work and call home.

It's not perfect though; our current representative in Congress, Rudy Yakym, doesn't listen to us or hear our voices. We are drowned out by the loudest segment of our political leadership and the arguments created from one of his mansions in Florida or New York.We need someone who can hear our Hoosier voices and listen to what we are saying and represent our values and ethics.That why I support Lori Camp for Congress this year.The people of the 2nd District work hard. We are tolerant and polite. We help our neighbors and we look out for each other. We don't attack or make fun of someone for being different. We don't make fun of the disabled or disadvantaged or elderly. How can our representative in Congress embrace a group that goes against all those things we practice in our everyday lives?Lori Camp hears our voices. She listens to what we have to say. She knows what's important and isn't beholden to someone in another state that doesn't share our values and doesn't care about what we say.

Mark Gamble

Mentone

The charges

Let's get something straight: Trump was not convicted of paying "hush money" to a porn star, as sordid and immoral as that is. He was convicted — by a jury of 12 intelligent and conscientious Americans — of falsifying business records. Thirty-four times! Lies and deceit may work on the campaign trail, but not in a court of law.

Jerry Steffens

Mishawaka

A national hero

The congressional interview of Dr. Anthony Fauci was a disgrace. He was a physician and distinguished scientist for years. He was director of NIAID for 39 years under seven presidents and an expert in immune response and viral genetics. One of his achievements was tackling HIV/AIDS, making the “death sentence” a manageable chronic disease allowing patients a normal life. He is a national hero.

He described COVID as a new “infection” with little data. We were all guinea pigs. He made critical suggestions to minimize viral transfer (wearing masks and a “6-foot rule"). He was at the podium when Trump addressed random COVID issues with (lack of) leadership and appeared to cringe with some of the comments. Fauci’s research and suggestions minimized what might be a greater loss of lives.

Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to address Fauci as doctor, a reflection of her lack of respect for anyone more intelligent than she. Jim Jordan kept beating a drum about the origin of the virus but did not understand there was no good molecular evidence regarding its origin. His questions reflected a total ignorance of science. A major negative effect of misdirected reactions is it has placed Fauci and his family’s lives at risk by misinformed followers. That is not how we should treat a national hero.

Tom Nowak

South Bend

