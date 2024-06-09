Letters: Global Wind Day, hurricane season calls for proactive plan for Cape erosion

Cape towns should pay more attention to erosion

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration predicted 17 to 25 named storms, with eight to 13 hurricanes this season which has already begun. My concern is not what has been written here but what hasn’t or barely touched on.

Many towns on the Cape have been dealing with housing issues, committing millions of dollars to get more units online. Not only has Provincetown committed millions to housing but recently voted to remodel a little used field for $12 million.

Where is the concern about the erosion that is eating away the Cape's pristine beaches? What is Cape Cod without its beaches?

Most Cape towns have expensive homes on the shore. These expensive, highly assessed homes provide a large portion of town tax revenues to support the many projects that the towns want to proceed. Moving these homes is impractical and often impossible.

What preparation are the towns making should the worst predictions come true?

Even our wonderful and usually prepared Cape Cod Medical Reserve Corps has written “Finally, there has been a lot of news about the expectation of a pretty active hurricane season, but we'll save that discussion for another day.”

I’d like to see what each affected Lower/Outer Cape towns are doing to deal with this very pressing issue both short and long term. It will be very heart-wrenching reading should lives, homes and other buildings be destroyed by another “once in a lifetime “ storm.

Laura Logue Rood, Provincetown

Celebrate benefits of wind energy at Global Wind Day on June 15

Temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean are the highest in recorded history, adding to the “flood” of evidence pointing to progressive climate change. The risk of hurricanes, possibly striking us on Cape Cod, is therefore rated as the highest ever by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Offshore wind, already delivering clean, safe energy to our power grid via the cable landing of the Vineyard Wind 1 project at Covell’s Beach in Barnstable, is the biggest opportunity for Cape Cod and Massachusetts to mitigate the many risks of global warming.

Global Wind Day 2024, on Saturday June 15, celebrates the benefits of wind energy and promotes education about its power and potential for changing the world.

A rally in support of offshore wind at Craigville Beach from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 15, led by Sierra Club, offers us all the opportunity to join this celebration, to support the transition to responsibly developed clean energy, and to do our part in implementing solutions to the global warming crisis. Details and registration at https://www.sierraclub.org/massachusetts/wind.

Please join the effort to protect Cape Cod and our neighbors around the world.

Paul Skudder, Falmouth Chris Powicki, Brewster

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod Times letters: Erosion a Cape problem; Celebrate the wind