Letters: Former Jaguars owner supports stadium deal as opportunity for 'real progress'

Weaver: Stadium deal a win for all

About 250 people gathered in the auditorium at Mandarin High School on May 15 to hear Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, Jaguars President Mark Lamping and the city's lead negotiator Mike Weinstein as they hosted the first of the planned town hall meetings with residents about the proposed deal between the city and the Jaguars to renovate the stadium.

The forward-thinking stadium renovation agreement struck by Mayor Donna Deegan’s office and the Jaguars is just as significant a leap forward for Jacksonville as the day we first landed the NFL franchise, nearly 31 years ago, on Nov. 30, 1993.

I will never forget the excitement of that day, and as former owner of the Jaguars, I wholeheartedly support the entire package now before the City Council. The much-needed renovations to the stadium will keep the team in our city for generations to come, by providing more shade, better food choices and an upgraded entertainment venue that will now be able to attract premiere events.

In addition, the corresponding community benefits package is an outstanding investment in our long-term prosperity. This package is vital, because it will fund critical workforce development initiatives, affordable housing and homelessness reduction efforts, as well as the completion of our riverfront parks.

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make real progress for thousands of Duval County residents.

I commend both Mayor Deegan and Shad Khan for having the courage and foresight to make bold investments into our city’s future. It’s a huge step toward helping Jacksonville realize its full potential, and it will not raise taxes even one cent.

I urge the Jacksonville City Council to approve this agreement for the betterment of us all. Go Jaguars!

Wayne Weaver, former owner, Jacksonville Jaguars

Stadium redesign a necessary work of art

Shown is one of several artist renderings of the proposed renovations to EverBank Stadium. Fans will enter the "stadium of the future" through a subtropical Floridian park, leading them to the main concourse some 30 feet above the ground.

My husband and I have been season ticket holders for 27 years and fans of the Jaguars since Day 1; we attended their first game in Houston.

Jacksonville has always been a football town. In the fall, our neighborhoods are always lined with flags for one of the big three college teams (Florida, Florida State or Georgia) or even other schools who draw a loyal fan base. The early days of the Jags brought college football rivals under one black and teal tent to cheer on Brunell, Boselli, Taylor, Smith and McCardell.

Their ups and downs united us in many ways, across political parties, income divides and social barriers.

Now we are at a crossroads. A renovated stadium is a must, as the heat of daytime games soars and serves as a barrier to attendance. I suffered a heat-related incident a few years ago and have not attended a September game since. Shade for me is not a luxury, but a requirement for health and safety at any hot-weather event.

However, this stadium redesign is not just for practical purposes, but is a work of art. It will be in our pictures, on social media, on tourist brochures and in business ads for decades. It will anchor one end of a beautiful, redeveloped and highly sought-after riverfront, featuring hotels, apartments, offices, restaurants and bars, as well as open space for play, relaxation and gathering.

I want to see this vision come to pass in my lifetime. Politicians from both parties and Shad Khan have worked out a deal that is fair and will benefit our city and county. Jacksonville, we can do this. Duuuuval!

Mary Ellen Young, Atlantic Beach

DCPS building an 'albatross'

Duval County School Board building.

While wrestling with the budget, the Duval County School Board is considering multiple school closures and consolidations. But how worried can they be when they won’t consider an obvious choice?

They can talk about closing 30 schools, and yet not one of them is talking about closing the building at 1701 Prudential Drive. There really is no need for the School Board to use a building on the expensive riverfront, except for what I imagine must be their rationale: image. Teachers and students are the ones who really need that wasted money.

The cost of maintaining that building is in the millions of dollars. If they were to close it and move all offices to the many vacant school buildings (or rooms and wings of open schools), then the amount saved should equate to keeping at least a few elementary schools open. There is plenty of space available throughout the county in buildings owned by the School Board.

Along with saving money, this could accomplish some sorely needed changes regarding the isolation of the administration from real life within the schools. But, this raises the question: Do they really want to see daily life of schools? All those who work in the offices on Prudential Drive are insulated from the details of everyday education that goes on in those buildings.

Spreading these offices throughout the county could lead to a better relationship and even an understanding of the daily work that teachers and students do in the schools. School Board members, the superintendent and his cabinet would have to walk the same hallways that students use. There might even be some interactions and realizations that could help better decisions to be made.

We could only hope so. But it is time to be rid of that albatross that no one is talking about, and my guess is that every year this issue is not brought up, residents of 1701 Prudential Drive breathe a sigh of relief that their ivory tower remains intact.

Bob Turba, retired educator, Jacksonville

DeSantis doesn’t care about us

Cultivated meat (“lab-grown Frankenmeat” to detractors, “clean meat” to advocates) offers a solution for meat lovers who feel a bit squeamish about the hidden costs of traditional animal products. If we can have identical meats without all the baggage, we should be allowed to make that choice.

By banning cultivated meat, Gov. Ron DeSantis puts us all at risk. The Sentience Institute estimates that 99% of U.S. livestock is factory farmed, with nearly all animals being continuously fed low levels of antibiotics. Viruses run rampant in these conditions — as the ongoing bird flu epidemic shows — and grow resistant to the drugs.

That trickles through the food system, affecting not only animal products but the plants on which manure is used for irrigation and fertilization; consumers can, in turn, become resistant. By 2050, the WHO estimates that antibiotic resistance will kill 10 million people each year.

Our current agricultural practices are unsustainable, but cultivated meat offers an essential solution. While DeSantis drags us back to a romanticized era, the rest of the world is moving into the future without us.

Elise Myslinski, Fernandina Beach

Education restrictions not the answer

Children and teens face an unprecedented mental health crisis that calls for serious solutions. The pandemic hit this generation hard. Between lockdown, social media and living in a polarized society, they are especially vulnerable.

We know that social media often harms kids’ mental and physical health. Apps are designed to boost profits through addictive features targeting kids and teens. The U.S. Surgeon General has also warned about the negative effects of social media to kids’ mental health.

Rather than addressing such well-established causes, certain politicians and pundits exploit worries by misrepresenting the factors behind this tragedy. They fuel anger by wrongly blaming inclusive education and comprehensive libraries. These divisive tactics aim to recruit people into political movements, ultimately deflecting attention from well-researched causes. This can increase anxiety.

To protect future generations, we must bring attention to realities and not let outrage purveyors shape the narrative. Book bans and restricting freedom to learn doesn’t help.

Caring for kids means caring about research, regulations and funding for proven solutions. We must focus on helping kids — not fueling culture wars.

Steven Slavkin, Jacksonville

Same old, same old downtown

Downtown Investment Authority banners on the fencing around the former site of River City Brewing on Jacksonville's Southbank.

Having just returned from overseas, I heard a rumor I couldn’t fathom to be true, but a May 9 Times-Union article told me it was.

That story reported that the Downtown Investment Authority committee voted to extend Director Lori Boyer’s contract for two more years. That means the fate of Downtown is now sealed to be a continuation of ongoing failure we’ve all witnessed. How could so many years of near-zero progress and failed projects be so rewarded?

Our urban core is basically the same dead and dreary place it was when I relocated here in 2007, devoid of any life signs that would make anyone want to visit, let alone live there. So many cities have enjoyed the urban lifestyle explosion. Yet, we’ve lived behind a façade of beautiful artist renderings of fabulous downtown projects that evaporate as quickly as proposed. Bad decisions render bad results — welcome back to zero.

Paul Poidomani, Riverside

Irony of Capone comparison

In a couple of recent speeches, former President Donald Trump compared his legal issues to those of Alphonse Capone.

Capone was indicted on crimes far more serious than what he ended up being convicted of (income tax evasion). He was subsequently sentenced to 11 years in prison. Trump also has been indicted for crimes far more serious than what he has now been convicted of (falsifying business records to hide activity in violation of New York State law).

We don't know what Trump's sentence will be, but given the outcome of his recent trial, it is ironic he compared his legal issues to Capone's.

Charles Winton, Atlantic Beach

Former president now a felon

Ex-President Donald Trump's hush money trial is over and the guilty verdict now makes him a felon, which is unprecedented. Let's hope it makes him “unpresidented” as well.

Terri Quint, Ponte Vedra

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Weaver, others praise stadium agreement, urges City Council to pass