Letters: Endorsing John David Corey for council

Corey's actions saved landmarked marina park

I write to enthusiastically support John David Corey for Town Council.

Without Corey, the park at the marina along South Lake Drive would be a parking lot to support the expanded marina. John discovered that the park had been landmarked in the 1980s, intervened to ensure it was preserved, and was deeply involved in the redesign of our beautiful park.

This is but one example of John’s significant contribution to Palm Beach. I know John well and he is a proactive problem-solver. We need his “residents first” approach now more than ever!Lynn Allegaert, Palm Beach

Corey will act to preserve the town's character

As a resident who moved here after fleeing what used to be the wonderful Hamptons, I am weighing in on this critical seat. I saw what became of what was a pleasure to live in — Easthampton Town, Wainscott village. It became a shadow of itself — clogged roads, grand houses, shops galore. As each farm was sold we dreaded the future. The town officials were out of control.

I have studied the mission of both candidates and have decided to endorse and support John David Corey. He is a residents-first candidate with a vision for our future. His record of safety, mindfulness, and action to preserve when needed is what we need and deserve.

Eleanora Kennedy, Palm Beach

Corey has right credentials, track record of innovation, independence

From our experiences and conversations with John, his graduate degree from MIT and certificate of finance from the London School of Economics shine through when he delves into our difficult town issues. After watching the debate, we are even further impressed by John Corey. He thinks well on his feet; he is very intelligent, well-prepared and has a background perfectly suited to the Town Council position.

Also, his willingness to challenge the status quo is crucial at this time. He is truly independent and not beholden to any group, particularly real estate developers. This is extremely important with the extent of commercial development present today in Palm Beach.

A new overly large house was proposed next door to us at ARCOM, which thankfully John fought to bring down in size. We need his independence, education, innovative ideas and strength on the Town Council. I ask you to join us in voting for a courageous and dynamic individual who will thoughtfully consider and put our interests first.

Joanie and Murray Goodman, Palm Beach

Critical thinking skills are … critical

Residents of Palm Beach are trying their best to adjust to the new reality of clogged streets, head-shaking rush hours, impatient, aggressive drivers who cause constant alarm, and too many outsized commercial vehicles that just don’t fit on our narrow roads.

The intensification of Palm Beach is officially intense. We need a well-prepared, impassioned champion on the Town Council with proven critical thinking skills, directly relevant education, and a candid, straight-shooting style to replace Maggie Zeidman, who leaves big shoes to fill.

After the Civic Association’s debate and a number of meet-and-greets, I agree with my neighbors who believe in John David Corey’s ability, focus and energy to serve as our next Town Council member. His mission to put the needs and rights of residents first is not just a campaign tagline. It’s a powerful pledge to make life better in Palm Beach. Fair play, candor and critical thinking on the dias is what residents deserve and is now, more than ever, critical.

Carey O’Donnell, Palm Beach

Corey unafraid to say 'no' when character of town is threatened

As a 36-year resident of Palm Beach and known advocate for preservation of Palm Beach’s unique neighborhoods, for seven years I have witnessed John Corey in action on ARCOM.

The Sea streets are among the earliest and most charming developments in Palm Beach. As I actively engage with ARCOM and the council to maintain the scale and residential character of my neighborhood and others, John Corey has consistently fought to bring the height, massing and design of houses into harmony with the existing built environment. He is not afraid to say NO to over-scaled residences or to intensive over-development schemes in our commercial zones.

His education (graduate degree MIT School of Architecture and Planning) and his preservation-based renovation business make him uniquely qualified to assess applications with complex site plans such as the Royal Poinciana Playhouse. As a renovator of buildings, he analyzes costs, budgets and profit. Moreover, he knows the legal codes and ordinances. He understands the long-term consequences of the council’s decision-making power. Past councils' actions have led to the overcrowding of our streets, traffic congestion, insufficient parking management and town-wide anger at development that threatens our safety, welfare and residents’ ability to enjoy our properties.

Three council votes can open the floodgates to more intense overdevelopment. Or, three council votes can uphold the foundational vision of Palm Beach as a residents-first town. Protect our residential quality of life and our uniquely beautiful but fragile Island. Elect John Corey to the Town Council.

Anne C. Pepper, Palm Beach

Corey's ARCOM history, work ethic make him 'excellent' choice

Dear residents, as fellow Palm Beachers we are writing to you in support of John David Corey, who is running for Palm Beach Town Council. We have been residents of the far north end of the Town of Palm Beach now for 53 years. It is where we raised our four children, and where our grandchildren come to visit and play.

John David is a dedicated and committed resident of the town. We served together on the Architectural Review Commission for several years, during which John David served a stint as vice chairman while I served as chairman. John David, who received a master of science degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), was always thoroughly prepared, had reviewed all of the applications and materials in advance, and was particularly insightful, knowledgeable, talented, helpful and instrumental in helping to bring out the best in the projects presented, always prioritizing residents’ concerns.

John David also serves on the Civic Association Board of Directors and is recognized as having spearheaded numerous other projects in the town, including most notably Lake Drive Park. He will make an excellent Town Council member from day one. We fully support John David and respectfully urge you to join us supporting and voting for him.

Michael and Ann Small, Palm Beach

Corey will make traffic and parking issues a priority

I am writing to explain my vote for John D. Corey. As a resident of the Midtown area, we face unique traffic circumstances that ripple out to affect the entire Island. Mr. Corey has addressed the traffic/parking issues throughout his entire campaign. I believe he will bring this problem to the forefront of town issues.

Victoria Donaldson, Palm Beach

Corey will represent all residents equally

John Corey is the best candidate for Town Council. Not only are his credentials and work advocating for town residents exemplary, but he will also represent ALL residents equally.We have concerns in the South End that he has addressed with me. He has great ideas to handle the A1A issue and others, as he demonstrated in the Citizens Association Debate.He is the only candidate who I believe has the education, work ethic and innovative ideas to represent us on the Town Council. I hope you will join me in voting for John Corey on March 19.Dr. G. Ellen Howe, Palm Beach

Corey is someone 'with fresh ideas' to stir up the council

We are supporting John Corey because of the excellent job he has done on ARCOM keeping houses in scale. He has also shown his leadership skills and advocacy for residents on numerous projects including the old Chesterfield hotel and Lake Drive Park. From the Ibis Isle viewpoint, where we live, he stands out as someone with fresh ideas to stir up the Town Council and rein in the overdevelopment and traffic all over the island.Rob and Sue Bushman, Palm Beach *** We are writing in support of John Corey for Town Council next Tuesday. As longtime North End residents, we have seen a lot of change in our neighborhood. We have enjoyed our life here and do not want the town to become a further attraction for non-residents. John understands the importance of pushing back against oversized development and intensification of use of the island. We have seen his diligence and persistence on ARCOM and know that our island is limited in what it can accept. He is qualified both personally and professionally to protect our interests. We will rest better when John is elected tothe Town Council and we should all be thankful to have him. He is exceptionally qualified. Robin and J. William Weeks, Palm Beach *** I am supporting John Corey for Palm Beach Town Council because of his exceptional educational background and his experience, which have direct relevance to the issues brought before the Town Council. He received a master's degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Architectural Planning. His experience includes the conservation and restoration of 12 houses in Boston, primarily on Beacon Hill. These structures, originally single-family homes, had been turned into multifamily buildings, and John Corey restored them to their original state as beautiful and historic single-family dwellings. A longtime resident of Palm Beach who has often acted to restrain ambitious developers’ proposals in order to protect residents, he recently led the efforts that preserved and beautified the park at the corner of Brazilian Avenue and South Lake Drive and prevented it from being turned into a parking lot. This background plus his seven years service on ARCOM make him a uniquely qualified candidate for a position on the Town Council. T. K. Brooker, Palm Beach *** I wish to highly recommend Mr. John Corey for election to the Town Council. We are living in unique and highly perilous times for our beloved town of Palm Beach and need an individual with his extensive background and experience to advocate for a more reasonable future for Palm Beach as well as to correct a number of missteps in recent years. He has broad experience on ARCOM. I have personally appeared before ARCOM over the years and found him to patiently listen and reasonably process my concerns over the building on our street as well as to listen to the other concerns brought by town residents. His background in finance, real estate with degrees from Boston College, MIT and the University of Florida have prepared him intellectually for the complex problems that the town faces. And his extensive experience at ARCOM has given him the seasoning and perspective that is necessary to be successful for the benefit of all of us on the Town Council. Bottom line is that he gets it. He understands the congestion, the severe traffic, the overdevelopment, the constant tearing down and re-tearing down of homes (more than often the same home) every few years, the inability to really use the town like we were able to only a few short years ago. I attended a recent fundraiser at a neighbor's home and had a chance to speak to him at length. I found that his concerns for the present and the future of Palm Beach as well as the issues that we have inherited from the past reflect those same fears, unhappiness and apprehensions that we all have. He shares our experiences of town life and has made positive constructive decisions that have mitigated real-life changes that would otherwise have been deleterious. You cannot stop development nor do you necessarily want to, but it has to be reasonable and not detrimental —where you no longer recognize the town environment nor are you able to live in the town because of massive traffic, congestion, and the impossibility of patronizing your local businesses and restaurants. It took me over 45 minutes last week to cross the North Bridge at 4 p.m., when it should have taken 10 minutes. I am not certain that an ambulance could have safely made it to and from an emergency life-altering situation in time for a successful outcome. I believe and know that he will bring insight, ability and seasoned experience so that we will not have to live in a paradise lost. It would be a shame to lose a bright, talented, and seasoned rational person like Mr. Corey. He needs all of our votes. Jerome Klein, Palm Beach *** Having been a resident of Palm Beach for the past 23 years, I am writing to you in support of John Corey for Town Council for the following reasons: As a member of ARCOM for the past seven years and with degrees in real estate and planning from MIT and a financial degree from the London School of Economics, John Corey is well-prepared and qualified to deal with all the pressing issues the town now faces. His main interest is in putting the residents first and making sure that we preserve our unique quality of life. This includes limiting overdevelopment and the size and height of buildings, restricting commercial development, and solving our congestion, parking and traffic problems. The “trade parade” has made our life impossible! All these issues are producing a very negative effect on our quality of life! We need new and fresh ideas to resolve and remedy these serious and complicated problems. John Corey, representing us on Town Council, will do just that. He will follow the codes and restrict excessive permitting and variances and prevent commercial overdevelopment in our community. We need a strong and fair pro-resident member on our Town Council who stands for our rights and John Corey is that person. This is our opportunity to make our voices heard, so please do not forget to go and vote! Mai Hallingby, Palm Beach *** Stop studying, start solving and doing. Great PBDN non-endorsement editorial piece last Sunday. I agree, no bad choices. However, I think John David Corey, based on his past outcomes in his town service, gives him the best chance of getting it done, starting with a concrete vision on how to unsnarl traffic plaguing our town severely, and then strategically setting and enforcing thoughtful "limits to on-island growth and development." Because of that, John has my vote. Just vote. Bring your family and friends, too. We get the Palm Beach town government we deserve only if you do. Jimmy Zisson, Palm Beach *** Recently our building invited the two Town Council candidates, John Corey and Bridget Moran, to speak and answer questions about what we can expect should they be elected. Having listened carefully, I can attest that there is a marked difference in the approach of each of them. After listening to both of them speak and answer our questions, it was John Corey gave who clear, concise yes/no answers, backed up with both legal reasoning and clear-eyed judgment. Moran, on the other hand, painted with a broad brush, evading any judgment call on issues of concern to the neighborhood, instead offering the kind of evasive non-answers we’ve become accustomed to hearing from politicians. Another interesting detail of the meeting was that John arrived early, well-prepared and eager to hear our concerns. Moran, on the other hand, arrived late and seemed very unprepared for the moment. Her attitude left us feeling that she was doing us a favor, and that our issues were not important to her. We all left the session with the clear feeling that for John Corey, “Residents First” is not just an empty campaign slogan, but the basis for what will be his guiding philosophy when he wins the council seat. He will certainly have the support of my family and friends. Elaine Bedell Hirsch, Palm Beach *** Prior successful relevant experience is a widely accepted, and repeatedly validated, precursor of future success. John David Corey has a 30-year-plus unblemished record of success in all the challenges he’s undertaken, and therefore is the best candidate for the Town Council election on March 19. Academically, John graduated from some of our country’s most prestigious institutions with a stellar record, including the Milton Academy with honors, a cum laude bachelor's from Boston College, and a master's in real estate development from MIT. He also took course work at the London School of Economics. Professionally, he succeeded as a Boston residential real estate investor and historic preservationist. While our town is not a business, real-world successful business experience is highly useful and relevant for a Town Council responsible for managing a $300 million annual budget, whose tax revenue is largely based on $24 billion of taxable real estate. The council members don’t negotiate with nor supervise contractors, but having someone on the council with real-world experience in risking his own capital, hiring, firing, and supervising employees and contractors, and having a personal stake in the results of his decisions would be a welcome perspective for the councils’ deliberations and decision-making. Politically, since arriving in Palm Beach roughly 12 years ago, John has continued his record of success as an advocate, volunteer and organizer of activities that have led to the town’s betterment. Most recently he served as member of the Architectural Commission (ARCOM), where he was a fierce advocate against intensification and overdevelopment. The past four years have shown the voters that the decisions made by the Town Council can affect our health, wealth, lifestyle, safety, and property values. For the most part, the residents of Palm Beach have been well-served by the decisions made by the current council members and their immediate predecessors. However, significant challenges lie ahead in protecting the island from shore to shore, constraining over-development, assuring a healthy and abundant future water supply, and solving the town’s traffic problems. Voters select candidates based on various criteria. If you want a candidate with a consistent record of success, who is a self-starter with a can-do attitude and results orientation, and is aligned with you on the issues we face and the direction for change, then I hope you’ll vote like I will for John David Corey. Robert Davidow, Palm Beach *** Our town is at a critical point in planning for the future and we have the rare opportunity of choice in this election. John David Corey has the experience, education, and energy to fairly evaluate and decide on issues that will affect our disastrous traffic congestion, our water supply, our beaches, and our safety. His seven years of ARCOM experience, master's degree in planning and architecture from MIT, first-hand historic renovation experience, quick mind, and creative problem-solving are perfectly suited to a council member's role. John's firm grasp of the zoning code and comprehensive plan will enable him to make informed and independent decisions that are in the best interest of residents. We encourage you to cast your vote for John. Carol and Frank LeCates, Palm Beach *** I have known John David Corey for nearly 10 years. Throughout those years, I’ve been impressed with his many accomplishments and proactive approach to problem solving. These qualities are matched by his love of and dedication to our town. I strongly endorse John Corey for a seat on the Palm Beach Town Council. John’s educational background, with an undergraduate degree in finance from Boston College, a graduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — supported by a full scholarship — and a summer spent at the London School of Economics, has shown commitment and an achievement-oriented focus. Understanding that we have a $100 million-plus town budget, John is the only candidate in this race who has run a company, balanced budgets, navigated the world of historic restoration, faced down greedy developers, saved parks and gardens and organized neighborhood coalitions to promote public safety. He has an impressive track record. Palm Beach residents could face a future dominated by rapid and rampant development to our west, the lure of Palm Beach’s brand and charm to developers, and the enormous financial gains investors have planned to take. We have watched Palm Beach being monetized to the max, which is leading to our community becoming increasingly divided. We see the chaos of massive construction projects, destruction of landmarked properties, and streets perpetually clogged. Synchronized traffic signals will not eliminate the root causes of this upheaval. Are we seeking to manage this problem or to correct it? As John has said, good intentions do not translate into effective practice. To achieve that takes John Corey’s professional, real-world experience unencumbered by outside influences. Residents want more than listening; we want action now. John has shown that he can forge coalitions and bring solutions throughout his years of leadership and problem-solving. John Corey is my choice for a seat on the Palm Beach Town Council and I urge voters to make the same informed choice. Time is running out. Susan Watts, Palm Beach *** The PBDN did a very good job last week of reviewing both candidates for Town Council. Both are good neighbors with many years of donating their time to local charitable efforts to keep our town safe and lovely. Both have stated that they want to reduce parking variances and overdevelopment. But it is not enough to say they want to reduce parking variances and overdevelopment. It requires a strong backbone, the courage to “say no,” and the intimate knowledge of how developers and home flippers exploit ordinances and laws. John Corey is uniquely qualified to do this. 1. John Corey knows the tricks developers and home flippers use to to exploit our codes and ordinances. He holds a master's degree in real estate from MIT and has himself developed historical homes. We are lucky to have him as a “white hat” on our side to defend our town’s residential character. 2. I believe he understands that the current Town Council is skewed to acquiescing to developers' and home flippers' requests over taxpaying residents' needs. In contrast, as reported in the PBDN on March 10: “Moran also said it is critical for the council to keep a tight eye on redevelopment issues and said the current leadership has so far done a good job on that front.“ 3. From day one of his campaign, John Corey has proclaimed “Residents First.” If you like the way the current Town Council has been voting on development and home flippers, then he is not for you. However, if you believe in putting the needs of residents first, then John Corey is the best candidate for Town Council and deserves your vote. John Strasswimmer, Palm Beach *** I support John Corey for Town Council and encourage you to vote for him at the upcoming election March 19. Since moving to Palm Beach in 2017, I have heard John speak at numerous Town Council meetings, always with conviction and thoughtfulness as he opposes unbridled development. He often proposes solutions that would make the proposed development agreeable to the residents of this lovely town. His motto of "Residents First" resonates with so many of us, as we, the stewards of this beautiful town, wish to preserve its charm and heritage, and oppose it becoming an overbuilt, crowded Florida city unrecognizable to its own residents. Mark John Corey on your ballot March 19. Patricia Bilden, Palm Beach *** I have known John Corey to be an advocate for enhanced quality of life in Palm Beach. He puts residents first, without exception, and will fight hard to face the challenges to our community. We are facing explosive growth —within the town, as well as from West Palm Beach. John knows how to manage growth, and will work hard on the Town Council to control these pressures, and create a working relationship with developers. His experience on ARCOM, the Civic Association, and on various committees shows that he’s ready and able to engage. He knows how to control growth, and enhance what already exists that makes the town magnificent. After all, preserving our quality of life amid new outside pressures is what is important. John is the person to meet those challenges! Dennis Miller, Palm Beach *** The town faces a very important decision this Tuesday to fill the council seat being vacated by my dear friend and colleague, the wonderful and irreplaceable Maggie Zeidman. For months, I have stood quietly by, dodging hundreds of residents asking my opinion on this election. For myriad reasons, I, and my colleagues have remained neutral. I firmly believed that remaining impartial and allowing the residents to decide was the best course of action. So why have I changed my mind? The town is facing some of the greatest threats to our quality of life that we have ever seen. So much has changed on our delicate island paradise in the years during and after COVID-19: our town is permanently changed. This wonderful paradise we call home is in danger. As a community, we are at a crucial inflection point. In the face of the challenges ahead, we deserve the most dynamic approach to problem solving and management possible. I feel a great responsibility to honor the legacy of previous leaders who have protected this place for over 100 years. I stand on the shoulders of wise, thoughtful, forward-thinking individuals who enacted protections that have made this the best place. Now, we must elect the candidate most capable of thinking outside the box, holding our team to the highest of standards, and getting things done. The status quo isn’t working for me and I know it isn’t for many of you as well. We need to do better. And we can. I am convinced that John is the person most experienced and prepared for the job. I am thoroughly impressed with his high level of executive function. And I am confident that he possesses the ability to chase down complicated yet practical solutions that will help effectuate positive change for the quality of life of Palm Beach residents. So on Tuesday, I’ll be voting for John David Corey. I hope you’ll join me. Regardless of the outcome of the election, I will continue work humbly in the service of this town alongside either one of my two friends. Ted Cooney, Palm Beach Ted Cooney is a Palm Beach Town Council member *** Our town is at a tipping point, as indicated by increasing traffic chaos. John Corey has my support because of: 1. His educational qualifications, especially his master's degree from MIT School of Architecture and Planning. 2. His five-year record on ARCOM, where he proved that he could vote against projects that were inconsistent with the town's or neighborhood's character, such as adding two floors to 247-251 Worth Ave. and plans for a massive home on 274 Monterey that was incompatible with the neighborhood. 3. His energy, enthusiasm and problem-solving capabilities along with his civic action and advocacy (which earned him kudos in a Palm Beach Daily News editorial). Last but not least, unlike his opponent, who said that she didn't understand engineering plans relating to the excessive demolition of the Royal Poinciana Playhouse and gave those responsible a pass regarding that excessive demolition, John Corey would have understood the engineering plans, and based on his experience on ARCOM, wouldn't have let those responsible not be held accountable. The most important question in this Town Council election is who do you want representing Palm Beach, when sophisticated developers and their attorneys are making demands for approval of massive projects that will destroy the character of the town and the quality of life of the residents. Wednesday's Town Council meeting gave us a hint of the type of pressure that will be brought to bear on our elected officials and the skills they will need to respond. Good intentions aren't enough. Education, experience and a proven track record of saying no when appropriate are essential to the future of Palm Beach and the protection of its residents. Please join me in voting for John Corey on March 19. Pamela Dunston, Palm Beach *** If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Bridget Moran has certainly tipped her hat to John David Corey in their race for Town Council. She has made his “Residents First” platform her own. Residents of Palm Beach may think this means that they can’t lose, no matter their choice. Pulling back the curtain, however, shows that several of Ms. Moran’s donors are LLCs and PACs, rather than residents. That’s a big deal, as those who pay the piper select the tune. Mr. Corey is a leader with a keen mind and a kind heart. He has made commitments to voters with “Residents First.” I know Mr. Corey and I am confident he will keep his word and follow through on his promises. He will hold the line for residents. He’s a leader even his opponent has chosen to follow! Chris Cushing, Palm Beach *** After watching the Palm Beach Civic Association's candidates' forum for Town Council, I felt I had to say something about this year's choices. John David Corey is a friend of mine, and we don’t always see eye-to-eye on things. I will never likely ride my bike or walk to dinner at a restaurant. But he has a profound understanding and command of the issues at stake and will have a pragmatic, hands-on approach to handling the logistics our town faces and will face. He was so eloquent during the candidate forum, and I have to say, he "gets it" when it comes to our town's very sophisticated problems. His professional background lends itself to best representing the residents of Palm Beach. John and his husband have been family friends for years; from day one, he has been focused on issues impacting everyone's quality of life and safety on the island. I’ve lived here for 24 years, and I’ve seen how much John David Corey has been honestly engaged and involved in day-to-day issues involving all of us. He is and will be a voice for all of us, not just a sponsored ad candidate in your social media feed. He has my vote, and I encourage everyone to vote for John David Corey on March 19. Susan Gibson, Palm Beach *** When Bridget Moran, as a member of the Town of Palm Beach Landmarks Preservation Commission, was acting in her official capacity as a member of that commission and commenting on the demolition rather than the preservation of the iconic John Volk-designed Royal Poinciana Playhouse, she stated: "For me to look at an engineer's report, I'm not an engineer. I don't know that I'd know how to read it. I'd just have to believe what they said to be true. It's unfortunate that we're here, but, I just want to make a note to say I feel like I was informed, and I appreciate that." — Palm Beach Daily News, August 16, 2023 And then, as a Landmarks Preservation member, she failed to vote to pause the project while an investigation was concluded to actually inform the commission what did occur: Allow an almost total demolition of what was to be preserved. This information, which is part of the record of candidate Moran, is revealing. Leigh Dunston, Palm Beach *** I am writing in support of John David Corey for Town Council. I met Corey several months ago at an event. Since that time I have been to several events including the event at the Tideline where he and his opponent had a debate forum. Every time I am in his company I become more and more impressed with him. His dedication to the town of Palm Beach is very clear to me. John's credentials speak for themselves, but it is his interest in putting the residents first that is so impressive to me. He has demonstrated through his work his priority of placing the residents needs before the needs of others. His obvious concerns about the South End are of particular interest to me, since that is where I reside. If we want Palm Beach to remain the unique historical and architectural gem that it is, we know who to vote for on March 19. Corinne Lagano, Palm Beach

