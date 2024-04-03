Letters to the editor for Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Destruction of Florida

Last October the Board of Collier Commissioners voted to use $53 million of Conservation Collier funds to fill gaps in this year’s budget, funds earmarked by voters in three separate referendums for purchasing conservation lands. The commissioners also gave themselves power to use the program’s money for “any other county purposes deemed to be in the best interest of the public.”

At last meeting, swamped by opposition, they back-paddled so fast they left a wake. Rick LoCastro observed the high number of citizens came to the meeting because “they thought we’d raided Conservation Collier, when in reality we put a spotlight on it.” Ouch.

Chris Hall stated that appropriating the money “was a one-time thing,” and denied it was ever their intent “to rob Conservation Collier and use its slush fund.” Slush fund? Yet, they’ve no plan how to replenish it.

This same board recently voted to change building codes in Isles of Capri to allow for multiple high-rises in the dead center of that tiny island community. Capri residents garnered over 1,000 signatures opposing the change, hired a lawyer, attended commission meetings in vanloads, all to no avail. The commissioners, not one with a tie to the community, approved the changes anyway. For sale signs are sprouting.

And that’s a brief history of the destruction of Florida. I’d like to urge you to write our commissioners, but this board seems to collectively disregard the will of the citizenry. I recommend replacing the lot. Your ballot remains your strongest voice.

Tara O’Neill, Goodland

Agriculture strictly regulated

I’ve spent the majority of my life around agriculture and have the upmost respect for the hard-working men and women who have dedicated their lives to providing sustenance for others. These few individuals work tirelessly to create a better future for our land, water and future generations. The unfortunate reality is that our farmers are under attack by falsified and Ill-informed propaganda. The truth is that agriculture in South Florida has the strictest regulations in the world in regards to water and environmental protection. Our local farmers are imperative for our land, water and economy and will ensure the prosperity of our natural environment for generations to come.

Greyson Dixon, Fort Myers

Alienating friendly nations

Our friends abroad are speaking up. I read today that our allies abroad are expressing concern re: a Trump reelection; specifically worried that, as president, he will alienate friendly nations such as Germany and Britain, yet will praise the leaders of authoritarian countries such as Turkey and Russia.This brought to mind my trip to London in 2018; while riding in a black cab, the driver turned around, and with a quizzical look, asked me, "What is wrong with your president?" While I often wondered myself, I was embarrassed that this cab driver was most likely expressing the collective opinion of many Brits.Can we allow this humiliation to happen again? I certainly hope not!

Adrianne Cady, Naples

Prosperity, peace under Trump

I don't understand the hate for President Trump. He was president for four years and we had prosperity and peace and safety in our country. He made other countries pay their fare share of NATO and he put embargos on goods imported from China and other countries that embargoed our goods. He closed the border to illegal crossers and deported bad gangs from South America. When I read that people are afraid if he gets re-elected I'm wondering what world they lived in during his presidency.

Joe Arciere, Naples

Trump's legal delays

Donald Trump claims he is innocent of all 91 charges against him. Then why doesn’t he demand speedy trials to prove his innocence? If he did so and is found not guilty of all charges, it seems to me that he would win the November election. Why is he playing to delay any court proceedings until after the election? You tell me!

Dennis Flynn, North Fort Myers

Totally unacceptable

I want News Press readers to be aware of the video that ex-President Trump posted on his Truth Social account Friday evening showing two trucks in full “Trump 2024” regalia, driving down the highway and one has a full-size, full-color image across the back gate of Joe Biden, unconscious, arms and legs bound as though he’s been kidnapped and left in the back of the pickup truck. As the truck drives off the camera zooms in on the image, just to make sure there’s no missing it. This is a threat to our president.The campaign video is unprecedented and out of bounds. If you or I did this, the Secret Service would be on our doorstep within hours. To have a candidate for the presidency (who is out on bond for four criminal cases) do this is unconscionable. Donald Trump in effect threatened the president of the United States. It’s time for the people with authority to deal with him.Threatening violence against our president is not acceptable. This behavior by the ex-president and his supporters is totally unacceptable. Voters take note!

Cynthia Cromwell, Naples

Breathtaking naivety

Until relatively recently I thought that 9/11 represented the greatest failure of the U.S. intelligence apparatus in modern times but now I realize that this could be a mere prelude to what might be the emerging intelligence catastrophe of the post-war era. For the last 20-odd years the leadership of this nation has been guilty of breathtaking naivety. In spite of the massive amounts of money spent on the Pentagon, CIA and FBI we have with few exceptions consistently misread the intentions of our major adversaries. After all it was President Bush who looked into Putin’s eyes and saw his soul (as though he has one) and President Obama who being so anxious to pivot to Asia pushed the reset button on Russia and pulled out the defensive missiles from Poland expecting nothing in return (and did we ever get what he expected!) As Mitt Romney reminded us in 2012 no one said we would only have one adversary at a time. It remains to be understood what President Trump’s bargain was with Putin and we may never find out. As if that weren’t bad enough, we managed to ship much of the Midwest’s manufacturing capacity to China while it manipulated its currency after it was admitted to the World Trade Organization in 2001. At one point, the Wall Street Journal lauded Walmart for single-handedly reducing the U.S. inflation rate with its enormous imports of low-cost Chinese goods. What a Faustian bargain that was. If there ever was a time for this nation to wake up to reality it was years ago. I can only hope it’s not too late but that assumes the crowd in Washington comes to its senses and builds a national consensus. I'm not holding my breath.

Robin Petty, Bonita Springs

What motivates Republican leaders

What is motivating Republican leaders to accept Trump, to live with his lies, to perpetuate those lies and to work towards the destruction of a “We the People” democracy?Fear motivates Republican leaders. Fear that the way of life in America is more and more conforming to the first three words of our Constitution: “We the People.” That compassion, the ethic of reciprocity, is continuing to take hold. Feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, receiving the strangers (immigrants) and aiding the poor (The Affordable Care Act) is becoming viewed as preferred behavior. All of these Christian virtues require money and this is where greed and power enter. The collection and distribution of money looks like socialism, like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid: programs which keep folks from dying in the streets.“We the People” look to be taking matters too far. The best way to stop “We the People” is with an autocrat, a Donald Trump. That may destroy our democracy, but it will preserve the caste system which Republicans seek.And what if Trump is defeated by Biden? What if the House and Senate are controlled by Democrats? The Supreme Court will be their last best hope.Until then, Republican leaders need Trump to say what they want people to believe.To say “The election was stolen,” to say that an insurrection was “a peaceful protest,” to say that the next COVID is “nothing,” to say that Putin is “a genius.”Republican leaders will do anything, anything, to get votes to keep a caste system intact. “Anything” includes anti-woke, anti-LBGT, anti-gun control, anti-vaccine, anti-immigrant, anti choice for women and wild conspiracy theories. Fear moves Republican leaders: a fear of “We the People.”

Joe Haack, Naples

Trump's Bible

After much fanfare and an equal amount of giddy anticipation, Donald J. Trump's latest venture has been unveiled. Is it a Republican platform narrative which embraces world peace, an attack on world hunger, or nuclear proliferation? No. Something even more revolutionary than the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol! A new "God Bless the U.S.A." Bible in partnership with Lee Greenwood of country music fame. A marketing coup just before Easter!

For a mere $59.99 plus taxes and fees, many may find the price a bit steep. But fear not, two condensed versions are rumored to become available at considerably less cost.

Version Number One, addressing some anticipated concerns about Trump's past behavior, will eliminate The Ten Commandments.

Version Number Two, will omit all possible allusions to Trump's alleged transgressions during his lifetime. This version will only consist of the first chapter of Genesis.

And one thought that the Golden Sneakers, or NFT Super Hero Trading Cards, were the ultimate. Now we are witnessing sales of The Good Book with proceeds which will likely pay some of the defense costs for Trump's alleged affair with a porn star (his signed checks are part of the evidence) in violation of campaign finance laws. One can now understand the inflated $59.99 price. Those legal fees are a crime!

Manny Cacciola, Fort Myers

Adoption is the answer

Whether you’re for or against, there is an answer that gets everybody off the hook and over all these many years I’ve never heard the media or anyone else bring to light. Even the unborn baby who would otherwise pay the ultimate price gets a start at life. It’s called adoption.

I was born in the middle of the Great Depression when life was really tough. My parents considered aborting me but knew they had made the right decision after I was born.

John Mallen, Marco Island

Fear of facts, history, science

At the direction of ex-President Trump, the House of Representatives refused to take up a bill passed in a bipartisan manner in the Senate directed towards providing assistance to Ukraine and Israel as well as relief at our borders to the immigration problem. Trump's motive, obviously, was to avoid the Biden administration achieving a positive solution to the problem and, consequently, giving Biden credit during an election year. My confusion arises from the response of Republicans in the House. I'm being charitable − we all know why Republicans acted the way they did. Fear of the Orange Buddha.

As I thought this situation through it dawned on me that fear seems to control Republican voters as well as their representatives. Silly you say − just consider that Republicans fear facts as well as accurate history, informed voters and science. Apparently pronouns, the future, young voters and, of course. thinking women also cause a disproportionate amount of fear. But no fear is greater than that of Donald Trump. If Donald speaks, followers believe (if not openly worship).

Maybe worship is too strong a word. But how else do you explain the public, after observing one business failure after another by the Donald − Trump University, Trump Steaks, and of course, Trump's Taj Mahal Casino (who fails at running a casino?) − still pouring money into his ventures. Now you can buy spiffy MAGA hats, Trump trading cards, Trump gold sneakers and (gasp) Trump Bibles (which should have deleted the Ten Commandments at a minimum) and of which Trump has several at home because "it's his favorite book." Now answer honestly, do you really believe Donald Trump not only reads the Bible but has several copies at home?

I may not be the brightest candle on the cake but I've never been stupid enough to send money to a billionaire to help pay his debts. I leave that to the portion of the public who still believe the election was "fixed" and feel "The Donald" needs their money more than they do.

Robert F. Tate, Naples

Biden's record

I will never change a Fox viewer's brainwashed interpretation of the country or the world. A recent recurrent fabler starts some interesting points. Besides twisting and turning he states Biden misdirected the withdrawal from Afghanistan, well it was Trump who agreed to withdraw in the first place, it was Trump who invited the unwashed Taliban to come sleep at Camp David. Biden was stuck with Trump's agreement. The writer is likely old enough but forgetful enough but I’ll remind him. Nixon and Agnew resigned in disgrace, totally botched the Vietnam action, left in 1975 dollars billions of dollars in military equipment and weapons behind for the North Vietnamese and suffered a humiliating evacuation for the last Americans from a rooftop helicopter rescue. We left behind likely a million South Vietnamese to die. Our friends, until they weren’t. So don’t preach about Afghanistan. Biden inherited a country that was energy self sufficient, he says, well we are producing more energy products than at anytime in history. The trading of energy is more complicated. He claimed Biden called for electric vehicles to be produced. Last time I looked his name is Biden not Tesla. Says they were never sold. He’s upset Biden has note cards when meeting with world leaders. Trump's Dow Jones plummeted to under 20,000 due to his botched pandemic response. Now at all time highs under Biden. Not saying Biden is a perfect president but he’s steered us out of the pandemic, global inflation due to the pandemic and juggling several crises where Trump would retreat to the golf course to claim another Club Championship.

Laurence Jacks, Estero

Biden's strategy

Joe Biden and his sidekick Barack Obama are sly as sly can be. They are using tragedy and emotion to gain votes. Does anybody really think Evan Gershkovich a Jewish reporter will be released from a Russian prison until after the election? It's not in the best interest having a Jewish reporter released while the war in Israel is going on. It would send a negative message to the Muslim communities that he got a Jew released while Palestinian protesters are waging their own war against Biden to get a permanent ceasefire. And as for the student loan forgiveness that the Supreme Court shot down the Biden administration still wants to move forward with forgiving loans while multiple red states are challenging him in court to stop it. Biden knows this will be shot down but his strategy will be "See" I tried but the Republicans took this away from you meaning thousands of student loans will not be forgiven. This is on the backs of the American taxpayers. No one is above the law unless you are Joe Biden. It's the blame game and never let a good crisis go to waste.Arthur Maranian, Naples

Golfer's visa

A recent contributor disagreed with an earlier letter that said golfer Angel Cabrera should have been given a visa to play here and tongue-in-cheek said why didn't he just go through our "secret liberal passage" and get in that way.

The contributor said he should not have been given a visa because of past domestic abuses of which Mr. Cabrera was incarcerated for.

All well and good until I read the last sentence and it blew my mind. Here's what it said, "maybe the writer would have preferred we let this criminal cross our border without a visa." Does this person live under a rock?

Numbers indicate that more than 10 million illegal immigrants have crossed our border since Joe Biden took office! Illegally means no visa! Who knows how many criminals came in but it's probably in the thousands and more likely in the tens of thousands. Remember, some countries like Venezuela were emptying their prisons. If the contributor truly believes none of these were criminals, that bridge in Brooklyn may still be for sale.

Rick Manuel, Dade City

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Letters to the editor for Wednesday, April 3, 2024