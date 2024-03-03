Letters to the Editor: Republicans are just a laughing stock

Republicans are just a laughing stock

Loser. The term is, at best, a middle-school insult. However, I can think of no term that more accurately describes the current crop of Republicans at all levels from the Ottawa County commissioners to those currently holding office in D.C. or who hope to do so in November.The incompetence of Moss and his cabal is breathtaking to behold and the infighting now taking place between his gang and their hand-picked toady John Gibbs is one more sad chapter in the slow-motion trainwreck that is currently passing for governance in what should be the most banal of political workings in Ottawa County.

Moving on to Republican machinations at the state level, I confess to enormous amounts of schadenfreude watching MIGOP eat itself alive. From the fake electors to the election of Christian Nationalist Kristina Karamo to the coup d'état that bafflingly installed disgraced Trump sycophant Pete Hoekstra as their titular head, these folks resemble nothing more than a Marx brothers comedy.

Finally, at the national level, there is almost nothing that can be said to adequately describe the sheer craziness that has overtaken a party that at one time actually had a platform and a desire — however misguided — to actually advance some policies and ideas. I mean, really guys: Ted Cruz? Jim Jordan? Lauren Boebert? Marjorie Taylor-Greene? Matt Gaetz? TRUMP?!What is wrong with you people? You clearly have no interest in facts. You certainly have no interest and frankly no ability to understand the Constitution or governing. Come on, Republicans, this is just sad. You are making it too easy. Do better.

Losers. One and all.

Gil Lalo

Holland

America for sale

Donald Trump is desperate for cash to pay his legal judgments. Subject to $500 million and counting for court costs for his crimes, where will Trump turn for aid?

Trump’s history of always being ready to spend “somebody else’s money,” could mean a real danger of foreign involvement. Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton believes that foreign autocrats may have already made a deal with Trump.

Foreign deals for American secrets may have already been signed at Mar-a-Lago. Empty file folders from the stolen classified documents were discovered by the FBI. Where did these stashes of secret materials go? Did Trump sell American secrets to U.S. enemies?

How long can the United States afford Trump’s treachery? Is America for Sale to silence his settlements?

Bob Bird

Holland

Beware the know-it-all

If you live long enough, life teaches you what personality types to avoid, or at least which to engage with caution. Over my 60-plus years, I’ve learned to be most wary of those who profess to know it all. They shut out other opinions, points of view and sources of information and experience. They’re far better talkers than listeners. Our Cheeto-colored ex-president espoused this misguided mindset most clearly when he pronounced: “I alone can fix it.”

So my internal alarm bells rang out when Ottawa Impact, the far-right Christian Nationalist group, won control of our Ottawa County Board of Commissioners. Claiming a “mandate” from voters and the blessing of the Almighty, they acted immediately, drastically, recklessly and without public deliberation. They installed a new county administrator and corporate counsel, tried to replace the county health director, eliminated the county’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department and rewrote the county motto.

Since then, Ottawa Impact board members — suffering the fate of most who claim to know it all — have proven clearly that they don’t. In their case, it’s not even close.

Through inexperience applied with arrogance, ineptitude and vindictiveness, the OI majority has staffed key county departments with incapable loyalists, driven off or demoralized valued county employees and spent hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to create and clean up their own legal messes or to address problems that exist only in their narrow minds.

OI is “Obviously Inept.” They’re the dog that caught the car ... then tried to drive it.

The current costly showdown with County Administrator John Gibbs — the OI majority’s disastrous pick to lead county government — is only the latest in a long line of fiascos. Barely a year after taking office, Ottawa Impact is collapsing under the weight of its own incompetence. That implosion is not only proof of the organization’s self-righteous ignorance of good governance. It’s an affirmation of the principle that government is a collaborative effort, that it works best when done with input from many.

Unfortunately, much damage is done. We can only hope that, come election time 2024, Ottawa County voters have arisen from the slumber that opened the door to Ottawa Impact in 2022. And whoever we elect next time recognizes the need to listen and learn, govern responsibly, and act with tolerance and true consideration of others and their opinions. Only that will restore sanity and integrity to Ottawa County government.

Jerry Morlock

Grand Haven

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Letters to the Editor: Republicans are just a laughing stock