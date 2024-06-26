Letters to the Editor: We don't need a Trump-Biden debate to know one of them is totally unfit for office

To the editor: Suppose both President Biden and former President Trump deliver coherent, policy-oriented talk at their debate. Should they then be judged only by that single night's performance? ("Presidential debates generally don't matter. This Biden-Trump face-off could be different," Opinion, June 25)

Context is what matters in evaluating a person, not a single, staged event such as the June 27 debate. Biden and Trump should both be viewed within the larger context of their past behavior.

Viewed this way, we voters should do our utmost best to recall and then calmly evaluate both candidates' records on the following:





Which one is a man of good character, or not?





Which one is a man of deep empathy for his fellow men, or not?





Which one has demonstrated well-defined, fact-based and well-reasoned visions for the improvement of our country, or not?





Which one has worked well with the other branches or government?





Which one has more effectively communicated with us, the public, the whats and whys of his decisions and actions?





Which one has displayed a steady and strong support of the Constitution and the rule of law?

Most importantly, which candidate would you want your children to emulate?

Victor Wagan Monsura, Garden Grove

To the editor: After reading articles on the upcoming presidential debate, I believe Trump and Biden will put on a pretty horrible show.

The solution was to have independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the debate. CNN's refusal to allow him on stage is a slap in the face to all of us who would like to hear someone other than Biden and Trump.

This is still America, the land of the free — or at least I thought it was.

Virginia Noyes, Glendale

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.