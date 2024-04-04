Letters to the Editor: The choice is clear: It's Christ or chaos

The choice is clear: It's Christ or chaos

New York Times columnist David French has said that drag queen story hours are “one of the blessings of liberty.” Now we’re seeing a similar argument from our local Satanists and their allies: If we allow Christian prayers, we must also allow Satanic prayer. Public prayer to Satan, they say, is “one of the blessings of liberty.”

But secular neutrality is a myth. It has always been a way to get drag queens into story hours, abortionists into wombs and Satan into Ottawa County Board meetings. Beneath the mask of secularism hides the leering goat head of Baphomet, and the only real difference is that we’re seeing it more clearly now. The mask is off.

We thought we could have a secular public square and, at the same time, keep the sensible and vaguely Christian world we grew up in. But that’s plainly not possible. The real choice today is the same that it has always been: Christ or chaos. You will have Christ in the public square, or you will have Satan there.

This cannot be stopped by appeals to secular liberalism or formal public neutrality. Our only hope is to return to Jesus Christ in repentance, faith, and obedience. Christ is Lord. All authority in heaven and earth and Ottawa County has been given to him. It’s time we start acting like it.

Josh Bishop

Holland

Non-opioid alternatives must be affordable to combat addiction

Since 2000, opioid overdose deaths in our state have increased tenfold, cutting thousands of lives short and causing pain to the families and loved ones of the Michiganders we've lost across the state. As a member of the Health Policy Committee in the Michigan House of Representatives, I can assure you that addressing this crisis is a priority for my colleagues and me. Earlier this month, our committee voted unanimously to bolster accessibility to opioid antagonists, which can save lives by reversing an overdose. However, in addition to these measures, we must do more to ensure we prevent opioid addiction in the first place, which is why I'm optimistic about the recent medical breakthroughs that are occurring in the field of non-opioids.

This year, federal regulators are likely to approve the first oral non-opioid treatment for severe pain. These treatments attack pain at the source, outside the brain and spinal cord, meaning that they alleviate a patient's pain without leading to addiction. Medical researchers and doctors have praised the incredible potential these treatments have, serving as a powerful new weapon in our fight against opioid addiction.

With promising non-opioids on the cusp of becoming publicly available, lawmakers at all levels must begin considering how to make these potentially lifesaving remedies affordable and accessible to the patients who need them.

Federally, lawmakers have provided one possible template for how to increase non-opioid accessibility and affordability. A bipartisan bill introduced in both the House and the Senate earlier this year, the Alternatives to Prevent Addiction in the Nation Act (Alternatives to PAIN Act), would make non-opioid treatments available to those enrolled in Medicare, the federally-run health insurance program that tens of millions of seniors use to access their healthcare. And the cost to patients would not exceed that of currently available generic opioids. There are additional provisions in the bill that could help in our battle against the opioid crisis, including encouragement of dialogue between patients and their healthcare professionals regarding preferences in pain management choices.

Lawmakers in Lansing should consider how similar steps would assist the communities that we represent. One approach could be to ensure that non-opioids are affordable for Michiganders enrolled in Medicaid, the health insurance program that our state government administers. In addition, we should contemplate what educational resources our state might invest in to increase patients' awareness of these treatments and their positive and negative aspects compared to traditional opioids.

I appreciate that my colleagues in Lansing continue to explore and develop a variety of solutions to the problems caused by the opioid epidemic in our state. With these groundbreaking new treatments, we now have access to pain management options that enable patients to control pain without the threat of addiction. We've lost too many Michiganders to the opioid crisis to continue believing that the status quo is working when it comes to pain management. I urge my colleagues to join me in considering how we might leverage these incredible advancements to enhance the lives of those we serve.

Carol Glanville

State representative (D-84th)

