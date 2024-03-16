Letters to the Editor: Automate everything? Driverless taxis mean more jobs taken from humans

To the editor: Corporate greed continues its relentless campaign to automate more and more services in which people were formerly employed, and at which they were able to earn a living. ("Waymo to launch robotaxi service in Los Angeles, but no freeway driving — for now," March 13)

In 1950, elevators began to be automated. In the 1960s, robotics started taking over certain functions on automotive assembly lines. Today, many grocery stores and pharmacy chains have installed self-checkout counters.

And now, we're supposed to climb into a driverless vehicle to travel from one location to another.

This march toward mechanization will continue to eliminate more and more jobs previously performed by human beings. The inevitable result is what we're experiencing: people who cannot afford to live anywhere other than on the streets.

Marcia Goodman, Long Beach

To the editor: According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 43,000 people were killed in U.S. traffic collisions in 2021, and about half of those deaths were due to either speeding or driving under the influence.

Thus, rolling out driverless cars should result in a reduction of traffic related deaths simply by eliminating those causes.

However, as the your article indicates, road rage by motorists against the driverless vehicles needs to be addressed with laws punishing this sort of behavior.

Jim Winterroth, Torrance

To the editor: Is it just me, or does anyone else think that the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has lost its way? CPUC approval of driverless vehicles in the face of public safety issues is simply startling.

In San Francisco, police and fire officials have documented numerous cases of these vehicles blocking traffic and impeding emergency vehicles while objecting to the expansion of driverless vehicles. The CPUC seems to give no consideration to the concerns of local elected officials.

Additionally, at a time when climate change poses an existential threat, the CPUC undermined a popular and effective residential solar energy program leading to sharp reductions in residential solar panel installation. What gives?

Jeff Prang, Los Angeles

The writer is the elected assessor of Los Angeles County.

To the editor: Automated cars without drivers seem extremely dangerous in an area with millions of drivers and swift speeds. But just as when Uber and Lyft started operating, this will take more jobs away from taxi drivers.

Many of these drivers are immigrants who depend on their jobs to feed and house their families and send their children to college. I know this because I use only a taxi company whose drivers are mostly first-generation citizens. I have used it for some 30 years, and no automated taxi could ever be better.

Why take away this business and the jobs it offers? This is more than dangerous; it's cruel.

Lynne Shapiro, Marina del Rey

To the editor: Your article quotes someone who asks, "Why is it such a big deal to get human drivers out of their seats?"

Considering 40,000-plus people die in car crashes every year in U.S., the vast majority of which are caused by human error, the answer is obvious.

Nick Hooper, Los Angeles

