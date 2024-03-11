Letters to the Editor: Alec Baldwin's conviction in the 'Rust' shooting case just became less likely

Alec Baldwin is seen outside the Santa Fe County, N.M., Sheriff's Office after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021. (Jim Weber / Associated Press)

To the editor: A New Mexico jury found "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of the film's cinematographer. The guilty verdict against her is, in my opinion as a retired attorney, the best thing that could have happened for Alec Baldwin, who has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. ("What does the 'Rust' armorer's criminal conviction mean for Alec Baldwin’s case?" March 7)

If the armorer was criminally negligent and handed Baldwin a gun that had live ammunition, then how could he be held responsible? Under common industry practice, he had a right to rely upon the armorer in believing the weapon to be harmless.

The issue as to whether he pulled the trigger or cocked the gun and it went off accidentally is irrelevant since, either way, an unloaded gun would have done no harm.

A jury should have no trouble acquitting Baldwin since another person working on the set of "Rust" has already been found guilty of causing the tragedy.

Barry Rubin, Beverly Hills

To the editor: It's more than a bit disingenuous to suggest that Baldwin's criminal liability depends on claiming special rights as an "actor" or maybe because it's harder to convict a star than an unknown movie industry worker.

It's not the actor's job to re-check a prop handed to them, and re-checking every prop might even be dangerous.

As a simple analogy, police officers are sometimes indicted for using a gun when using a Taser would have been appropriate. Different laws apply, but police officers would never be criminally charged or even reprimanded for using a Taser that malfunctioned or somehow was overcharged and became lethal. It's not even remotely an expectation in their job description.

So, it's no surprise that SAG-AFTRA is supporting Baldwin and by extension every other person who might be in a similar situation.

Les Hall, Santa Ana

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.