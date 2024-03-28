Letters: The Constitution protects freedom from religion

Scrutiny of AEAs is needed and welcomed

The opinion piece by Superintendents David Smith and Todd Abrahamson was a breath of fresh air in what is, for the most part, a one-sided debate for the educational status quo, and the stagnation of resources and services, to continue. Shining a light on issues is always a good thing, and those who would defend wasting resources or limiting a district's choices, as well as those of parents within the district, is a disservice to students, teachers and taxpayers alike.

As a retired 40-year public educator, one joke among many classroom teachers that lasted during my entire tenure concerned the "Three Greatest Lies":

1. The check is in the mail.

2. I'll still respect you in the morning.

3. I'm from the AEA and I'm here to help you.

Kudos to these superintendents for wanting to move the debate from the defense of monopolized state agencies to the real issue: the students.

Craig L Swartz, Adel

Constitution protects freedom from religion

Nearly 40% of our nation’s population now check the “None” square when asked what religion they prefer, including myself. This acknowledgement gives no one else the right to assume that we nones have any less morals or standards than those who check a certain religion, especially now while hypocrisy runs rampant among believers.

The current movement of conservative-dominated governments to misinterpret the constitutional right of freedom of religion to mean that religions have the right to impose their beliefs on others is totally irrational. For example, why anyone would think that my taxpayer money should forcibly be given to tuition waivers so students will be encouraged to go to religious-based schools rather than public schools, is not only wrong, but ludicrous and immoral.

No doubt what’s needed is a clarification of that most fundamental of constitutional rights so it specifies that we have “freedom from religions,” not the least of which is being financially and legally coerced to support religious teachings.

Mary McBee, Tama

Men coaching women reinforces false ideas

I grew up roughly 25 miles from Iowa State University. As a senior in high school, I dated an ISU freshman. After high school, I attended and graduated from Iowa State, and I subsequently taught there for almost six years. I still l live a quick 30-minute drive away. Combined, my ISU connections are strong.

When the ISU women’s basketball team played Stanford on Sunday in a nail-biting game that went into overtime, you might assume I was rooting for my alma mater. You would be wrong.

In spite of having no ties whatsoever to Stanford, I nevertheless pulled hard for the Cardinal. You can be forgiven for wondering why I would desert the home team. It’s simple: the ISU women’s team is coached by a man. Stanford’s team is coached by a woman.

Although Tara VanDerveer is the all-time winningest coach in women's college basketball, her record has nothing to do with why I wanted her team to win. I would have rooted for Stanford had the team been coached by the rookiest of rookies … as long the coach was a woman.

Why does it matter who coaches women and girls? Because it's one more manifestation of the assumption that women need men to be in charge of them, that women can provide labor, but not leadership.

I’ll root for ISU's women’s basketball team as soon a woman coaches the men. So go Stanford — and every other women's team coached by a woman.

Kelly Sargent, Ankeny

Don’t make me pay for killing raccoons

This year’s raccoon bounty bill (House File 2665) is state-sanctioned and taxpayer-subsidized animal cruelty. The legislation’s goal is to incentivize the trapping, clubbing and skinning of raccoons. Lawmakers in committees on the bill have said the fur trapping industry is hurting because of low sales. They also say that raccoons are eating too much corn.

The estimated cost of this farce is $860,000 a year. If someone wants fewer raccoons on his farm, he already has the legal ability to do what he wants. He can already hire a trapper. I shouldn’t have to pay for it. The state Legislature has an opportunity to say no to nonsense like this. The bill should be tabled and shouldn’t even be given a chance for a vote. But when it does inevitably get called the floor, our state representatives should reject it. Please contact your legislators and tell them to vote no!

Lynn Gallagher, Solon

College basketball teams make Iowa proud

College coaches throughout Iowa have recruited in state, out of state and from around the world. They’ve molded them, men and women into cohesive units that have bought into the plans and worked tirelessly to bring it to fruition. The result for basketball fans, rabid or casual, has been a source of pride and a reason to cheer. From fabulous freshmen to sensational seniors. Some teams now planning for next season, others still in it to win it. They’ve had great seasons and have given us joy in an often-tumultuous world.

Steve Lame, Des Moines

Members of Congress profiting from legislation

In his March 23 newsletter, Sen. Chuck Grassley says he is a family farmer and is working on increasing reference prices and a strong crop insurance program.

My issue is not with what he supports, but that he will profit from his efforts. Members of Congress should be prohibited is proposing, publicly supporting or voting in a committee or sub-committee on legislation from which they will personally profit.

I also question the assertion that he is a family farmer. From the public information on his farms, he does no farming, he is the owner who contracts out the actual farm operation.

Having been born on a farm, graduating from an agricultural collage, and working at a university in agriculture, I have a pretty good Idea about what a family farmer is.

Thomas Johnson, Ankeny

