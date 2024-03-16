Letters: Citizens want transparency with Granville development district, Ohio redistricting

Granville Township and Granville Village are proposing significant zoning changes to form a Joint Economic Development District.

After the issues raised by Granville Township Trustee Dan Van Ness' sale of a 106-acre property to The New Albany Co. for $2.67 million last year, it is imperative that any village or township officials or employees disclose any financial interests they have in properties in the proposed development district or adjacent areas. That should include financial interests of their spouses or domestic partners, and their offspring or parents.

Iris Ailin-Pyzik, Granville

As a concerned Licking County resident, I’m writing about the “Citizens Not Politicians” Amendment, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that supporters hope to place on the Nov. 5 general election ballot and which aims to take politicians out of the redistricting process in Ohio. This amendment is a crucial step toward a more representative democracy and is supported by all political parties. It’s what is right, and fair!

The amendment proposes the creation of the Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission, comprised of citizens from different geographic areas nd demographics, with a ban on current or former politicians, party officials, and lobbyists. I urge my fellow Ohioans to visit citizensnotpoliticians.org/petition to learn more about the amendment and sign the petition. Together, we can restore true representative democracy and ensure our voices are heard.

Meri Schroeder, Granville

