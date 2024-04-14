Letter writers oppose Saint Martin’s cuts, support Sheriff, offer Judaism’s view of abortion

SMU’s terminations are foolhardy

I graduated from Saint Martin’s University in 2016. It was the most fulfilling time of my life. My professors (and a few I never got to take classes with) were an integral part of what made it such a great experience for me.

The administration’s insistence that their “restructuring” plan won’t affect students is just plain wrong. All of the affected faculty go above and beyond for their students — I fondly remember many of the conversations I had with them in their offices and all the times they went the extra mile to give us the best possible experience.

Not once but twice a group of professors took me and other students to Tacoma to eat at a Chinese hot pot restaurant and visit an Asian grocery store. Mind you, the first time I hadn’t even taken any classes with those professors yet. One other occasion I got to go on weekend cabin getaways because the professor of a class I was taking wanted the students to bond on a writing retreat. These and many other things fostered a wonderful community where students and faculty were equals, something the administration does not seem to value.

The plan to outsource the 14 affected professors with online programs will render SMU a soulless husk with no purpose beyond extracting money from students, a prime example of the Ship of Theseus paradox. I hope the administration backs out before it is too late and honors the faculty contracts and handbook.

Denver Garcia, Shelton

I support Thurston County Sheriff Sanders

I thank Sheriff Derek Sanders for his transparency and for listening to those in the community who fear being the victim of law enforcement excess.

In an attempt to fill a staffing shortage, Sheriff Sanders hired Christopher Burbank as a Lateral Patrol Deputy. Burbank is one of three Tacoma police officers involved in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis, and who the City of Tacoma paid $500,000 each in exchange for their resignations.

Many people were alarmed and expressed their concern. Sanders spoke with the new hire and the result was Burbank resigned.

I appreciate Sanders’ handling of this issue and his apology.

He still has my vote.

Madeline Bishop, Olympia

Abortion is allowed by some religions

We are NOT a Christian nation. We have a plethora of religions. And the new abortion bans in the country are infringing on those rights.

Just ask the state of Indiana that had their abortion law deemed unconstitutional because it infringed on the Jewish law that allows abortion. Jewish law says a fetus becomes a person when it is born.

Edna J. Springer, Tenino

Olympia must continue getting people off the streets

The Olympia area suffers from a lot of homelessness, but I believe Olympia deals with this problem spectacularly, investing heavily in preventing homelessness and having affordable housing rather than using methods such as spikes and bench rails that force unhoused people off the streets with nowhere to go.

Still, Olympia and its surrounding area has a long way to go until the issue is even slightly mitigated, and I think we need to put more resources into helping homeless people get off the street. It is a good look for the city as well as a morally correct thing to do.

William Hicks, Olympia