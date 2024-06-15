Letter: Thanks to Sorensen for movement on Farm Bill

Members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee on May 24 advanced their draft of the “Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024” — also known as the farm bill — on a narrowly bipartisan vote.

This crucial legislation guides U.S. agriculture and food policy over a period of five years, and the 2018 version of the bill was extended last fall.

As a dairy farmer in the Rockford area, I’m proud to say that Congressman Eric Sorensen, who represents myself and many other farmers in our community, was among the committee members who voted to advance the text.

I am also pleased to see policies addressing interstate commerce concerns for Illinois livestock producers.

In the days leading up to the vote, Rep. Sorensen met with several farmers to hear their concerns in addition to holding conversations with his ag advisory council. He also met with farmers once he was back in his district to debrief discussions held during the mark up session.

Rep. Sorensen’s integrity and willingness to speak with his farmer constituents exemplifies political leadership at its finest. Thank you, Congressman Sorensen.

Brent Pollard, Rockford

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Letter: Thanks to Sorensen for movement on Farm Bill