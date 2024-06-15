Letter: State Rep. Claggett thanked for helping victim of state unemployment funds scam

Just a quick "Thank You" to State Rep. Thad Claggett, R-Newark, and his office for their help in securing our funds back from the State of Ohio. We were the victim of a fraudulent state unemployment scam and the state withheld over $1,200 from us.

Mr Claggett and his office successfully helped us recover the money after three years of the state refusing the help. Mr Claggett was able to help us in less than 3 weeks. We are very appreciative of his help.

Dan Sheeran Jr., an industrial and commercial real estate specialist and an officer of NAI Ohio Equities

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Letter: State Rep. Claggett thanked for help recovering victim's funds