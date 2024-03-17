Letter: Solve Town traffic by moving A1A and adding tolls to bridges

When we hear real estate agents suggest that West Palm Beach is “Palm Beach West,” we residents of the small, residential town of Palm Beach should take note.

West Palm Beach is actually becoming more like “New York South.” As more people occupy the current and projected high-rises along Flagler Drive, Palm Beach, by definition a residential community, is in the crosshairs of those looking for entertainment, restaurants, and drives along the ocean. Traffic now is at the breaking point. Adding more cars to the limited number of roads in town is unsustainable.

I take frequent walks, and the number of loud cars and noisy trucks, not to mention boomboxes, coming across the bridges is not in keeping with the comfortable environmental expectations of our residents.

I have suggested to one or more town commissioners that the town favorably consider putting up toll gates at the eastern terminus of each of the three bridges (residents would get passes to permit speedy entry and cars would exit quickly, as well), much like has been done successfully for years in Key Biscayne. In conjunction with that, I would recommend that northbound A1A be moved west at the Lake Worth Beach bridge, thereby eliminating it from coming through the heart of town. The projected revenue from tolls could be used for infrastructure upgrades and police personnel additions, if necessary (I am aware that certain approvals from various agencies must be obtained).

We need immediate action to alleviate congestion. Tolls would hopefully discourage those who may want to joyride in town. We also need to stop any more restaurant openings, including those pretending to be “private clubs.”

And, of course, we must limit future construction and parking concessions. Our town must return its focus to our residents and their comfort, happiness and safety. If we don’t act now, we risk becoming an Atlantic Avenue in Delray, a Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, or a Boca Raton.

Charles James Frankel III, Palm Beach

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Letter: Solve town traffic by moving A1A and adding tolls to bridges