If Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were more like his father, I might vote for him. Robert F. Kennedy Sr. was an outstanding attorney general for his brother, President John F. Kennedy, and a civil rights hero. He was also an important Democrat senator in Congress after that, and a very promising candidate for president in 1968, before he was assassinated in California.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is very different from his father. He has some very strange ideas about medical conspiracies, and he lacks the political experience of his famous father and uncle. He has very little chance to be elected. Whether he takes more votes away from Joe Biden or Donald Trump is a good question. He might be the spoiler who throws the election to one or the other. I certainly would not want him to be the inadvertent cause of Trump returning to the White House.

Daniel Haulman, Montgomery

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Letter: RFK Jr. a much different politician than his dad, uncle