Letter: Rename Sambo Creek for conservation champion Nancy Shukaitis

Replace Sambo Creek with Shukaitis Creek

The elected officials in Monroe County and the National Geographic Naming Board should be commended for removing the racist stain of Sambo Creek from our maps. The creek should be renamed in honor of one of the most important figures in Monroe County’s modern history, Nancy Shukaitis. Our entire region would have been devastated by flooding the Delaware Valley. Not only destroying the longest undammed river in the Eastern United States but also eliminating 12,000 years of documented human history as a result. If not for the brave and relentless work of this soul and her colleagues to stop the Tocks Island Dam, the valley would be a lake and nuclear power plants would line the river.

There is a clear nexus between efforts to “Stop Tocks” and the beginning of the modern environmental movement in the United States. A housewife, angered by the misrepresentation of the tragic 1955 Brodhead Creek flood, as being on the Delaware River, Nancy set out to organize resistance in a time when no laws supported citizen involvement and brought the case all the way to the Supreme Court. Not only was Nancy a driving force to save our area, but she went on to become the first female Monroe County Commissioner, and an author about the culture of local Native Americans and European settlers. She championed conservation in our area until the day she passed. We have a great opportunity to honor a person who honored all of us with her life’s work and set a standard for environmental protection. Nancy’s story is a tale that should inspire every young person to believe that nothing is impossible. Shukaitis Creek flowing through Monroe County into the Delaware River would bring a smile to many faces near and far.

— John and Sarah Donahue

John Donahue is the former superintendent of Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area and now leads the Pinchot Institute for Conservation.

