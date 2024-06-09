Letter: Palm Beach zoning code work doesn't need steering committee

I was alarmed when I read in the Palm Beach Daily News ["Town Council moves to create steering group for code reform," May 26, 2024] that the Town Council will consider creating a steering committee to oversee the drafting of a new zoning code.

More alarming was the Planning and Zoning director's statement that the zoning consultant hired by the Town Council required direction. This was coupled with one Town Council member asking for the firing of the zoning consultant.

The last time it was attempted to draft a new zoning code, the zoning consultant was fired. Are we going to do this again?

Yes, a zoning code is technical, so a zoning consultant was hired for his expertise. According to the assistant director of the Planning and Zoning Department, the zoning consultant hired was head and shoulders above the many other candidates, which included local firms.

I thought everyone knew that the job of the zoning consultant was to craft a new zoning code addressing overdevelopment in the North End and Sea streets, and the consequent loss of the small-town character of the island. Also requiring attention is the South End, which already has seen developers attempting to buy out condo unit owners, take control of the building, tear it down, and erect a new building to maximize profits.

The newspaper article was the first time I heard the zoning consultant has no direction. There were numerous charrettes held, as well as myriad neighborhood meetings together with input from the staff, the Planning and Zoning Commission, and interested residents.

Initially, the Planning and Zoning Commission studied small segments of the proposed zoning code prepared by the zoning consultant. We soon learned that the code provisions are so intertwined that the code would have to be looked at in its entirety. The completed draft is scheduled to be presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission and the public this fall. The commission plans to review it page by page in full view of the public.

As for creating a steering committee filled with experts including architects, land-use attorneys and urban planners, the current Planning and Zoning Commission members consist of a former mayor and former Town Council member, several lawyers including a real estate attorney, a landscape architect, a developer, a real estate appraiser, and sitting as an ex officio member, an architect.

Personally, I feel that members of the Planning and Zoning Commission have exhibited a depth of knowledge about zoning and all have deep roots in the community and a sense of direction as to what Palm Beachers want to see in the new zoning code. A steering committee does not necessarily represent the residents, but the Town Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission do.

A steering committee would be just another unnecessary level of bureaucracy.

Richard Kleid, Palm Beach

Kleid is a former Town Council member and a current member of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

