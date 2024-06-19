Letter: More stringent litter enforcement would make Tybee safer, cleaner

Ominous storm clouds briefly blocked out the sunshine, but many beachgoers continued to enjoy the beach on Saturday May, 25, 2024 at the start of Memorial Day weekend on Tybee Island, GA.

This letter is by Levi Kagan, a 9-year-old full-time resident of Kamas, Utah, and a part-time Tybee Island resident.

I have been coming to Tybee Island every year since I was born, and it is one of my favorite places. I love to come here because I live in the mountains and never get a beach opportunity. Another reason is I have family down here and my grandmother, who passed away after spending every summer in Tybee, would love to see me writing this letter and caring for this special place.

This year, I noticed something really sad: the beach is filled with a lot of garbage, and some of it is really dangerous.Just today, I found over ten bottle caps, a whole glass bottle, and a random flip-flop on the beach. I think we need stricter rules like no glass on the beach and pick up your trash and take it with you. (Editor's note: Tybee has a $300 fine for littering on the beach).

I would also like to see more public town beach clean-ups and more trash cans on the beach. There are two main reasons why I want these changes. First, it could be dangerous for people who might step on sharp things. It is also very annoying to have to pick up other people's trash all the time. Second, if we don't keep the earth clean, it could ruin our lives and nature's life. I hope that everyone will work together to keep Tybee Island beautiful and safe.

