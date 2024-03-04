Letter: Lady of Justice ignored in Alabama chief justice race

Justice Sarah Stewart's and Bryan Taylor's ads for the position of Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice are the antithesis for what the Lady of Justice's symbols represent. The balanced scale weighing the evidence of both sides equally, the unsheathed sword a sign of transparency and not an implement of fear, the blindfold the impartiality that doesn't let outside factors, such as politics, wealth or fame, influence the decision and the snake representing evil and corruption being crushed.

Justice Stewart's "...protect our constitution from woke liberals," and Taylor's "If you like Trump's lawyers, you will love Bryan Taylor" clearly show what their beliefs and values are.

The court system should be where one feels safe and know they will be judged fairly and without bias. Sadly, after watching these ads and seeing what is transpiring in other states and the nation, anyone whose viewpoints that are not of the justices' ilk will no doubt worry if they will be able to receive a fair verdict.

Jon Lee Finnegan, Prattville

