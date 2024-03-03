Letter: Honoring community heroes during Red Cross Month

Our Wichita Falls area readers reflect many diverse opinions and viewpoints. Letters to the Editor are written by members of our local community and reflect their personal beliefs, not those of the Times Record News. The opinion of these letters is neither endorsed nor opposed by the Times Record News.

While they deserve it far more often, I want to take this opportunity to thank the Wichita Falls and American Red Cross Texas Big County Chapter volunteers who help our fellow Texomans as they face some of their worst days. This March, we continue an 81-year-old tradition President Franklin D. Roosevelt started, honoring March as Red Cross Month.

Last year in the Red Cross Texas Big County Chapter, encompassing 38 counties, including our own Wichita County, Red Crossers assisted 213 families after a disaster, hosted 28 blood drives, collected more than 1,000 units of blood, helped more than 800 area military community members and provided first aid, CPR and AED training to more than 9,500 people.

We are working to help the residents of Wichita Falls and across Texas to become more resilient. Last year, 144 people from our community stepped up to help their neighbors.

Join a positive community of service-oriented people, helping improve Wichita Falls. Volunteer, make a financial donation, learn a lifesaving skill or donate blood to help.

Go to Redcross.org/WichitaFalls to learn more.

Kara Nickens, Executive Director Texas Big County Chapter American Red Cross North Texas Region

