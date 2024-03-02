LETTER: Group 1 for Framingham Democrats works for party's principles at every level

To the Editor:

I am writing to urge strong support for Group 1 on the Framingham presidential primary ballot of March 5. Cities and towns elect members to the Democratic Committee to work for Democratic principles at the local and state level. The presidential election of 2024 will be critical to the nation and we must all participate.

By filling in the oval for the Group 1 slate on your ballot, you will vote for your neighbors and friends who reflect every corner of our community. This diverse slate is made up of Framingham activists who have spent decades working for Framingham and the well-being of the entire Commonwealth and beyond. They reflect our principles and work to achieve our goals every day.

As a member of Group 1, I am proud to be counted among these public servants and volunteers, and look forward to continuing the work I do in health care, human rights and worker rights.

Katie Murphy

Framingham

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Katie Murphy nurses union leader endorses Group 1 Framingham Democrats