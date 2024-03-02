LETTER: Group 1 Democrats are diverse group that dedicates time on behalf of candidates

To the Editor:

If you plan to take a Democratic ballot in the Massachusetts presidential primary on March 5, in addition to marking your choice for president, please also take a moment to fill in the bubble for the Group 1 slate of candidates for your Framingham Democratic Committee.

Every four years, your local Democratic Committee is up for election. It is important to elect the people who will continue to do the work consistent with the principles of the Democratic Party.

Group 1, led by state Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis, is a diverse slate of candidates who represent every district in Framingham. Group 1 represents all nine districts, including individuals from communities of color and the immigrant, disability and LGBTQ+ population. Many of these are highly motivated young people who recently joined our big tent.

In just the past four years, the look of the Democratic Committee has changed greatly and it looks like Framingham. These are people who have been true Democrats for many years before even joining the committee.

Most importantly, Group 1 is a team of doers. They are the ones who have gone to almost every meeting and dedicated thousands of volunteer hours on behalf of Democratic candidates and causes up and down the ballot, not just for the benefit of one's own local campaign. If you have received a phone call or a knock on your door in the lead-up to any campaign, chances are those selfless volunteers were among those representing the Group 1 slate.

Group 1 has also worked with our State House delegation to deliver meaningful actions benefiting our city. "Group 1 Gets Stuff Done" is more than a slogan. It's what you would expect of any local political party apparatus.

You can read more about who is in Group 1 and why to vote for them at https://Group1GetsStuffDone.org/ and on https://www.facebook.com/group1getsstuffdone.

Kurt W. Fusaris

Framingham

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham resident urges Democrats to vote Group 1 on Primary Day